Lisa Armstrong’s famous new boyfriend 15 years her junior ‘revealed’

Lisa Armstrong’s new boyfriend has been ‘revealed’, with the star reportedly finding love seven years after her devastating split from husband Ant McPartlin.

The make-up artist, 49, is said to be dating actor Grant Kilburn. At 34, Grant is 15 years Lisa’s junior.

Lisa reportedly met Grant through friends Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley. Lisa, who leads the glam squad for Strictly Come Dancing, remained friends with the couple after they won the series back in 2018.

Kevin and Stacey, who are currently touring in stage production 2:22 A Ghost Story, are thought to have introduced their co-star Grant to Lisa.

Lisa Armstrong’s new boyfriend ‘revealed’

Lisa has now been ‘quietly dating’ Grant for the last few weeks, according to sources.

An insider claimed: “Lisa and Grant have really hit it off – and it’s put the smile back on her face. The relationship is in its early stages and, at the moment, they are keeping it low key.

“Lisa went through a painful and very public split with Ant. She doesn’t want to get hurt again but she’s not thinking about that right now.”

The source added to The Mail that Grant, who lives in Kent, has been visiting Lisa when he’s free.

“At the moment, they are taking it one day at a time but it’s great to see her happy again,” they said.

Lisa and Ant – a relationship timeline

Lisa’s new romance comes after the former singer endured a tough few years. Her public break-up with Ant, 50, is well documented.

While the pair were together 23 years, their 11-year marriage suddenly came to an end in 2018. Ant has since remarried; he tied the knot with Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021. In addition, the couple welcomed their first child, Wilder, last year.

Ant and Lisa’s marriage ended in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa, meanwhile, has had a difficult few years. In 2023, she split from her boyfriend, electrician James Green.

In addition to this, a fire ripped through her £5 million Chiswick home.

Lisa has since hinted she aims to spend the next few years in a more positive mindset.

In a social media post, she wrote: “You spent 2024 in survival mode. 2025 is your time to rise, rebuild and thrive.”

Here’s hoping she’s finally found her happy ever after.

