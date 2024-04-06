Timeline of Ant McPartlin’s romance with wife Anne-Marie – from first meeting when she was his PA to marriage split, blended family, saying ‘I do’ and new baby

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett tied the knot in 2021 – and are now reportedly set to welcome their first child together.

Here’s a full timeline of their relationship – from their first meeting when she was his PA to expecting their first baby together…

Ant and Anne-Marie met in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2017 – Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie first meet

Back in 2017, while Ant was still married to his ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, he met Anne-Marie for the first time.

Anne-Marie worked as their personal assistant.

Anne-Marie worked at the same company as Dec‘s wife, Ali Astall.

Ant and Lisa were married for 11 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

January 2018 – Ant and Lisa Armstrong split

After 11 years of marriage, Ant and Lisa announced that they were divorcing.

They first met in 1994 when they were performing as singers on the Smash Hits tour in Newcastle.

In 2007, they tied the knot in a country hotel in Buckinghamshire. However, after 11 years of marriage, they split in 2018.

March – April 2018 – Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie begin dating

In March of the same year, just two months after splitting from Lisa, Anne-Marie and Ant were spotted out as a couple for the first time.

Anne-Marie had also split from her husband with whom she shares two children some months prior.

In March, Anne-Marie was seen taking the bins out at Ant’s house, and when he was arrested for drink-driving that month, she went with him to the police station.

Ant and Anne-Marie went public in June 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In April, they were seen out walking Ant’s dog, and in June were seen out during a shopping trip.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, a source said: “He’s had a tough time of it, but Anne-Marie has put a smile back on his face again. She has been his rock.

“They have been living in each other’s pockets, day in, day out. Knowing someone is there for him has brought him back from the brink — she’s put him back together again,” they then added.

June 2018 – Ant and Anne-Marie go public

In June, Ant and Anne-Marie went public with their relationship – and Lisa wasn’t too impressed.

Taking to Twitter, she tweeted: “To think she was MY friend!” she wrote at the time.

Speaking in an interview later, Ant said: “We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were like “This felt so good, why deny it’.”

Shortly after, it was reported that Ant and Anne-Marie began renting a six-bedroom house together.

2019 – Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie purchase £6m home

In 2019, Ant and Anne-Marie moved into their new home in Wimbledon, London, which reportedly cost £6 million.

The couple then spent the next year renovating the stunning property – and have even added a swimming pool.

Speaking to The Sun in 2019, Ant heaped praise on Anne-Marie, branding her his “rock”.

“She’s been my rock. She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy. I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life, to be honest with you. It’s great,” he said.

Ant popped the question during the pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

December 2020 – Ant proposes

On Christmas Eve 2020, Ant popped the question to Anne-Marie – and she said yes!

“Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting,” a spokesperson told the MailOnline at the time.

A friend told The Sun at the time: “Ant has been planning this for some time – but wanted to make sure the moment was just right.

“He’s a traditionalist, so got down on one knee after first checking with Anne Marie’s family that he had their blessing. It was super-romantic, and obviously Anne-Marie said “yes” straight away,” they then continued.

The source also claimed that Ant designed the ring himself.

Ant and Anne-Marie married in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

June 2021 – Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie tie the knot

Six months later, Ant and Anne-Marie got married at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, Hampshire.

Dec was Ant’s best man, and celebs such as Dermot O’Leary and David Walliams were present.

Anne-Marie’s daughters were also present. Speaking of which, during his wedding speech, Ant revealed that they call him “dad”.

December 2023 – Anne-Marie and Ant expecting their first child

In December of last year, Anne-Marie appeared to look pregnant as the couple embarked on a post-Christmas holiday.

Her pregnancy was then seemingly confirmed by Ant’s stepfather during an interview with The Sun in February.

“He will make a good dad. He’s good with the girls so he’ll be great,” he told the publication.

“He’s very happy I think. I’m over the moon.”

Ant is quitting SNT (Credit: ITV)

February 2024 – Ant reveals real reason he’s quitting Saturday Night Takeaway

A couple of months back, Ant revealed that one of the main reasons he’s quitting Saturday Night Takeaway is so that he can spend time with his family.

“On a more personal level, part of the reason we’re pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family,” he told Fault magazine at the time.

“We’ve both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit,” he then added.

