BBC shares Strictly Christmas special first look as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman leave series for good

The BBC has released a sneak peek of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special – and it’ll mark the final time we see Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present the show.

The pair, who have hosted the show together for 11 years, blindsided fans when they announced they were quick stepping away from the dancefloor.

Tess and Claudia announced the news on their own respective Instagram pages in October. However, the duo confirmed they will remain in place until the current series draws to a close.

This includes the upcoming Christmas Day special, which has been pre-recorded.

Claudia and Tess will front the show one last time on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

First look at Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Christmas Special

In a first look at the presenters on the Christmas special, both Tess and Claudia stick to a wintry, festive theme.

While Tess, 56, dons a white suit adorned with snow-like sequins, 53-year-old Claudia keeps things simple in a maxi length white dress.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges will match the hosts, with clips revealing the fantastic foursome also dressed all in white and silver shades.

It’ll be the professionals bringing the colour to proceedings. The pro dancers are dolled up in greens, pinks and reds as they perform a cracker of group number.

The judges will raise a toast for a fabulous Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Who will be taking part in the Strictly Christmas special?

As always, the festive special will see a number of celebrities try their hand at Latin and ballroom routines. All will feature a Christmas theme.

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt will be taking to the floor, alongside singer Melanie Blatt. Rugby player and Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley will be joining them, as well as EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey and comedian Babatunde Aléshé.

Westlife’s Brian McFadden completes the Christmas Day line-up.

The pros and performers will add a splash of colour (Credit: BBC)

When will the Strictly Christmas special air?

The Strictly Christmas special will take place on Christmas Day at 5.30pm onwards.

With the feature-length special being Tess and Claudia’s final outing on the programme, expect surprises. But one thing’s for certain – get some tissues at the ready, as it’s going to be an emotional finale…

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special airs on Christmas Day at 5.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

