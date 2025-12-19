A former Strictly Come Dancing pro has shared their concerns for Tess Daly’s career after her Strictly Come Dancing exit.

Tess and Claudia Winkleman announced the devastating news back in October that they would be stepping down as hosts following this year’s series. The presenting duo said it “feels the right time” to walk away from the BBC One dancing competition in their announcement.

But now, Erin Boag – who appeared on the show from 2004 to 2012 – has revealed she thinks that Tess is soon going to “regret” giving up the “greatest job”.

Tess and Claudia are leaving the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pro on Tess and Claudia’s exit

Talking about Claudia’s career after Strictly, Erin has high hopes. She explained: “With Claudia, the possibilities are endless.

“She was presenting It Takes Two when I first met her, and I thought she was the best thing since sliced bread. She’s intelligent, quick, and perfect if you love quirk.”

The dancer added: “Her workload has become huge, with The Traitors and her radio shows, and she’s only going to become more in demand.”

The former Strictly star has shared her thoughts (Credit: ITV)

Erin ‘really questions Tess’ decision’

As for Tess, Erin says she “is part of Strictly” and has no idea “why she’s leaving, or why she would want to”.

Erin explained: “It’s the best show and one of the best jobs on television. I really question the decision. What could she do that would be better, or even equivalent?

“She is Strictly through and through. It’s a perfect job that isn’t seven days a week and only lasts three months, which makes you wonder why Tess has made this choice.”

Tess will ‘regret’ giving up Strictly role

Erin went on: “I think she’ll regret giving the greatest job away to someone else. Everything she’s done is a product of Strictly. She’s typecast now for life, unlike Claudia.”

She then shared that Claudia is “unique” and “there is no one else like her”. Erin added: “She can just talk. Tess is a bit more serious. She’s great fun but not the same personality.

“Tess could have stayed on with that role for years. I wasn’t shocked to hear Claudia was leaving but Tess has stumped me.”

