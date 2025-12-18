Tess Daly lets slip huge Strictly Come Dancing final secret: ‘I shouldn’t have said that’

With just days to go until the competition concludes, Tess Daly has let slip a huge Strictly Come Dancing final secret.

The presenter made an appearance on The One Show last night (December 17), ahead of Saturday’s grand finale, which will also see her take her final bow from the programme.

Tess Daly has hosted Strictly Come Dancing for 21 years (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly reflects on final Strictly series

“This year, it’s just another level,” Tess reflected on her final series hosting the show. “I think there have been more perfect 40s this year, at this point in the competition, than there have ever been before.”

“But there can only be one winner,” cut in One Show host Clara Amfo, who came seventh on the show herself back in 2020.

“And you, Tess Daly, every year, are the person that announces it,” she went on. “As a viewer watching it at home, watching you cling to those cards.”

“Yes, I am, I’m shaking!” Tess admitted, before dropping a behind-the-scenes secret.

Tess reveals Strictly secret

“Often those cards are blank, the winner’s name is not on them,” she revealed.

At gasps from Clara and co-presenter Alex Jones, Tess explained: “We haven’t had time to fill it in. We’ve got the result and myself and Claud are cantering into our positions – in heels – on the floor, ready to reveal the winner. Often, it’s coming into my earpiece at the very last second.”

Tess Daly let slip a Strictly final secret on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

“And I’m very nervous in case it doesn’t come,” she added. “Because everyone’s got bated breath and live our lovely producer is telling me who the winner is.”

Tess added: “I’ve had 23 champions, we’ve had 23 series in the 21 years, 23 champions have been fed into that ear. Thankfully, I’ve never got it wrong! It’s a lot of pressure.”

She began to laugh as the presenters warned her not to jinx it: “Not this time! I shouldn’t have said that, should I!?”

Read More: Shirley Ballas flooded with support as she suffers heartbreaking bereavement days before Strictly final

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday night at 7pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching the Strictly final on Saturday? Who do you want to win? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.