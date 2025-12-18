Shirley Ballas flooded with support as she suffers heartbreaking bereavement days before Strictly final

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has been supported by fans and followers after suffering a devastating bereavement.

The star’s sad news comes just days before the Strictly final.

Shirley Ballas hit with devastating bereavement

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, December 17), Shirley revealed that her aunt has sadly died.

The star, 65, shared a string of snaps for her 420k followers to see. The pictures consisted of pictures of Shirley and her aunt, Mavis, as well as ones of Mavis on her own whilst out and about, and with her sister, Shirley’s mum, Audrey.

“My dearest Auntie Mavis … where do I begin [love heart emoji]. How I’ll miss you so very much. I’ll miss all your sayings of “you’re right, love”, “do you know what I mean like love”, “yeah I know” and I’d say “no you don’t know Mavis”. That one was my favourite,” Shirley captioned the post.

“Mavis was always there for me and my family, she had been like a second mum to me. Mum and I are sad you’re not here with us any more, Mavis. We will treasure the memories. Mum has many that’s for sure. Her best friend of over 65 years,” she then continued.

Shirley’s aunt has died (Credit: We Need to Talk / YouTube)

‘I’ll treasure every single memory’

Shirley then went on to speak about her mum and Mavis’s “unbreakable” bond.

“We will miss every minute of every second not chatting with you, talking with you and you making us laugh with all your antics. May you rest in peace now with your beautiful daughter Helen, and your wonderful husband. We will celebrate you often, talk about you often, laugh often with all the things that you and my mum got up to. I truly thought that you would live forever, Mavis,” she then wrote.

Shirley went on to thank kavis for being there for her “through the ups and downs” throughout her life.

“Thank you for tuning into @bbcstrictly and then switching off after you’d seen my dress. That always made me smile,” she then wrote.

“I’ll treasure every single memory I ever had with you. Rest in peace beautiful Mavis. Hugs and love, Shirley and Audrey. X.”

Shirley was supported by fans (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas supported by Strictly co-stars

Shirley’s co-stars, fans, and followers took to the comment section to send their support.

“Sending all my love,” Claudia Winkleman wrote.

“Sending so much love,” Katya Jones commented.

“So sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your mum and family,” another follower said.

“So incredibly sorry for your loss Shirley sending so much love. X,” another wrote.

