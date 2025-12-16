Shirley Ballas reveals who she’s backing to host Strictly – and it’s bad news for Anton Du Beke

Strictly star Shirley Ballas has some bad news for fellow show judge Anton Du Beke – she’s backing two other BBC stars to take over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman when they exit the show this week!

Earlier on this season, Tess and Claudia announced the sad news that they would be stepping down as hosts of the BBC dance show.

Since then, a number of presenters have been rumoured to be in the running to take over. And, as speculation grows that the BBC has a “golden 10” shortlist of presenters they’re eyeing to take over, head judge Shirley Ballas has a firm idea of who she wants at the helm.

Look away now, Anton…

Shirley Ballas said Anton Du Beke would love to host the show, but she’s backing Rob and Rylan (Credit: BBC)

BBC on the hunt for new Strictly presenters

Earlier this week, it was reported that a shortlist of 10 presenters were in the BBC’s sights for arguably the hottest job in TV. It was claimed that they would be taking part in a chemistry testing day in the New Year, before the new hosts would then be decided.

Following the reports, Amanda Holden ruled herself and Alan Carr out as the new hosts, saying they love the show but they’re both too busy to commit to the series.

Shirley has also stated that she isn’t interested in a hosting role, admitting she’d prefer to “stay in her lane” and concentrate on critiquing the dancing.

The same can’t be said for fellow judge Anton Du Beke, though. He’s made no secret of the fact he wants to follow in his idol Sir Bruce Forsyth’s footsteps.

“I know Anton du Beke would love to be hosting. I know that for sure. There’s an expression in life to stay in your lane. My lane is dancing,” she said.

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder have a well-established TV partnership (Credit: BBC)

Shirley gives Rob and Rylan her backing as new Strictly hosts

So who is Shirley backing?

Speaking to The Independent, Shirley said: “I think Rylan [Clark] could be a good candidate. I think Judge Rinder would be wicked in the Clauditorium.

“But whoever they pick,” she added.

Bookies have Rylan at 6/1 to host the show, with Rob currently at 13/2. But with Shirley’s backing, could the pair now be considered frontrunners to take over?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host their final live show this weekend (Credit: BBC)

So who else is in line to host Strictly Come Dancing?

As well as Rob and Rylan, Holly Willoughby, Bradley Walsh and Alex Jones are reportedly heading to the BBC’s chemistry testing day.

Rounding out the so-called “golden 10” presenters are Angela Scanlon, Zoe Ball and Alison Hammond.

The bookies’ current favourite for the role is Alex Jones. The One Show host has odds of 11/4. Holly and Bradley are joint second favourites to take over with odds of 3/1.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday (December 21) at 7pm on BBC One.

