BBC shares statement as the 10 presenters battling it out to host Strictly are ‘named’ ahead of ‘chemistry testing day’

The BBC will host a “chemistry test” day next month to decide the new presenters of Strictly Come Dancing, it’s been reported.

As Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host their penultimate live show tonight (December 13), reports claim the BBC has drawn up a shortlist of Britain’s brightest presenting talent. And, next month, they’ll be paired up and put through their paces as part of a chemistry testing day.

Holly Willoughby is said to be on the ‘Golden 10’ shortlist (Credit: Splash News)

BBC to host ‘chemistry test’ day for potential Strictly presenters

According to The Sun, the names on the shortlist are: Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, Amanda Holden, Rylan Clark, Alan Carr, Rob Rinder, Zoe Ball, Bradley Walsh, Angela Scanlon and Alex Jones.

The “Golden 10” be put through their paces at a top-secret chemistry test next month, it’s claimed.

Three of the stars – Alex Jones, Alan Carr and Bradley Walsh – are reportedly frontrunners for the presenting jobs. However, all 10 stars will get the chance to work with one another on screen in a bid to decide the perfect partnership.

Rylan Clark is also in the running (Credit: Splash News)

‘They will choose whoever has the best chemistry’

A source alleged: “Replacing Claudia and Tess is a mammoth task. But the BBC have whittled down the talent to 1o people. They will go to a studio and be put into different pairs to see who works together best. It could be two women or two men paired, or a mix. They will ultimately choose whoever has the best chemistry in each partnership.”

The source also pointed to the “great chemistry” some of the presenters already have. Rylan and Rob present a travel­ogue series together and Amanda and Alan present their home renovations series.

However, the source added: “Strictly bosses want to mix things up and see if there is a partnership within the 10 that hasn’t been tried out before and is perfect. Ultimately, no one is bigger than the show. So whichever lucky pair land the jobs will be the ones who the BBC think will be the perfect accompaniment to the series.”

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host their penultimate live show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Could Alan Carr become the new Claudia Winkleman?

Apparently, BBC bosses are “frothing at the mouth” at the prospect of Alan Carr replacing Claudia Winkleman upstairs in the Clauditorium. However, fans have shared concerns that his 2027 comedy tour would clash with that year’s series.

“The idea of Alan in the Claudiatorium is getting the BBC top brass frothing at the mouth. They think he would be perfect. The tour isn’t an issue as they know that if Alan did get the job, and accepted it, he could easily move the dates,” the source continued.

The BBC refused to comment on the story and told us: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

Read more: Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly exit as he declares: ‘We messed up’

Strictly airs tonight (December 13) at 6.35pm on BBC One.

So who do you think would make the perfect pair? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.