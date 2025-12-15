New favourites to replace Tess and Claudia as Strictly hosts revealed as ‘flattered’ Amanda Holden breaks silence

With Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman saying goodbye to Strictly this weekend, speculation has reached fever pitch over who the BBC will name as the show’s new hosts.

Two people it won’t be, though, is Amanda Holden and Alan Carr. They have ruled themselves out of replacing Tess and Claudia as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing. The pair shut down reports that they were in the running to host the BBC dance show on Amanda’s Heart FM Breakfast Show today (December 15).

Their comments came after reports that the BBC has a shortlist of 10 presenters it’s going to chemistry test in the New Year in a bid to find Tess and Claudia’s replacements.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host their last-ever Strictly live show this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly shortlist ‘drawn up’

Reports over the weekend suggested that the BBC had whittled its shortlist of potential Strictly presenters down to 10 household names. The report said Alan, Amanda, Alex Jones, Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Angela Scanlon, Zoe Ball, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder were all in the running to take over from Tess and Claudia.

However, speaking to Ashley Roberts this morning, Amanda ruled herself and Alan out.

Ashley asked Amanda: “Speaking of jokes, Amanda, because your name has been all over the press. Is it a joke or not that you and Alan Carr are stepping in for Claudia and Tess to host of Strictly Come Dancing?”

She replied: “Oh, do you know, I am so happy you’ve asked me about this. Because as it was pointed out, there was a massive article in the newspaper at the weekend. And there’s lots of people in the mix and there’s a huge picture of me and Alan saying that we’re doing chemistry tests and this and that and auditioning. I want to say now that me and Alan are 100% not doing Strictly.”

Amanda then added: “We are so flattered to be in that mix. We love Strictly, we watch Strictly. Obviously we work for the BBC with the Amanda & Alan show. But we are not doing it. We both are not doing it. I do Britain’s Got Talent and take up a lot of weekends with that. Alan’s career has just blown up even more because of The Traitors. So, yes, take our names off the list because we’re not doing it.”

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden won’t be the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Bookies share odds for new Strictly host

Of the remaining names, bookies at Sports Casting UK place Alex Jones as the frontrunner to take over with odds of 11/4. Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby are both at 3/1.

Meanwhile, Zoe Ball – who announced at the weekend she’d left her Radio 2 show – and Angela Scanlon are at 4/1.

Alison Hammond (5/1), Rylan Clark (6/1) and Rob Rinder (13/2) complete the line-up.

Alex Jones is the new favourite to be announced as one of the hosts of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Sports Casting UK spokesperson Shane Orton exclusively told us: “A reported shortlist of 10 names has emerged to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, with Alex Jones and Bradley Walsh believed to be among the frontrunners currently under serious consideration by BBC executives.

“However, it would be premature to rule out the pedigree of Holly Willoughby. Meanwhile, Angela Scanlon and Zoe Ball both bring valuable experience and familiarity with Strictly, keeping them firmly in contention.”

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the Strictly final this weekend (December 21). It will be their last-ever live show. Viewers will see the pair back on screens on Christmas Day, hosting the pre-recorded Strictly Christmas Special, though.

Read more: Strictly live tour backlash as 2023 star joins line-up

So who would you like to see host? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.