Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola are set to reunite for next year’s Strictly Live Tour, in news that has delighted the Cheeky Team’s army of dedicated fans.

Model Ellie has been keeping up her dance practice with pro partner Vito, despite being voted out of the competition. And all that extra training won’t go to waste, as they’re joining the tour line-up.

Today’s announcement (December 4) also sees Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington join the line-up. Last month, La Voix and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey were the first Strictly 2025 stars announced to be taking part in the tour.

It will see celebs and pros from the series embark on a UK-wide tour, ending with a big three-day stint at the 02 in London.

Ellie and Vito will reunite and dance together on the Strictly live tour (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Goldstein reunited with Vito Coppola

Speaking about signing up, Ellie said: “It was a dream come true to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. And now, I’m over the moon to continue my dancing journey on the Strictly Live arena tour with my Cheeky Team partner, Vito! I can’t wait to see you all on the dancefloor!”

Fans can’t wait to see her either. Posting on Instagram, one said: “Can’t wait to see you and Vito!” Another added: “Amazing! We will come to see you!” A third commented: “Oh wow! Over the moon to hear Ellie and Vito will dance together again.”

Vicky and Kai will also be on the tour (Credit: BBC)

Vicky Pattison ‘buzzing like an old fridge’ as she signs up for Strictly tour

After her elimination from the 2025 series, Vicky Pattison will also keep dancing. She’s back for the tour with her 2025 partner Kai Widdrington.

She said: “I had an incredible couple of months on Strictly! Now I’m buzzing like an old fridge that I get to continue this amazing experience and put my dancing shoes back on for the Strictly Live tour at arenas all over the country – including my hometown of Newcastle!”

La Voix and Aljaz are reuniting for the tour (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars La Voix and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey sign up for tour

The first two celebrities to sign up for the upcoming Strictly tour were announced last month.

La Voix, who was forced off the show with injury, and Gladiators star Harry are set to travel the UK early next year as part of the annual Strictly tour. La Voix will be joined by her dancing partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

“I loved being part of Strictly and was devastated when my time on the show was cut short because of injury. But now I’m absolutely thrilled to have the chance to get back on an even bigger dancefloor with the sparkling 2026 Strictly live tour,” she said.

“I can’t wait to sashay my way around the country with my wonderful partner Aljaz by my side,” she then added.

Karen and Harry are back too (Credit: BBC)

‘Can’t wait’

Harry will also be reunited with his pro from the series, Karen Hauer.

“I’m switching the Gladiators arena for the Strictly live tour arenas and can’t wait to get back on the dance floor,” he said. “It’s amazing to be reunited with Karen again, and we can’t wait to show you what’s in store. Expect more fun, more laughs, and even more energy,” he then added.

Judges and host revealed

Three of the show’s judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – will also be back for the Live Tour. Additionally, It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara will once again be hosting.

However, the judges are only there for guidance for the audience. And that’s because they will decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show on the tour.

The tour will kick off at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, on January 23. The tour will then travel to Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Nottingham. It will then conclude with three days at the 02 Arena in London.

La Voix has landed a new role (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star La Voix lands major theatre role

The tour news came after La Voix was announced to be taking part in the UK and Ireland tour of Annie The Musical. The drag icon will be playing the role of Ms Hannigan at five venues between May and July next year.

“Oh my goodness! OH MY GOODNESS….Introducing @LaVoixTheShow as Miss Hannigan!” read the caption of the Instagram post announcing the news. La Voix will make her debut in the role in May next year.

