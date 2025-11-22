Strictly star La Voix has quit the series after picking up an injury, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced tonight (Saturday, November 22).

La Voix was set to miss tonight’s Blackpool special due to injury. However, at the start of the show, the presenting duo confirmed her time on the show is over.

Strictly star La Voix forced to pull out of series

After tonight’s edition of Strictly kicked off with a pro dancer routine alongside iconic band Steps, Tess and Claudia revealed some sad news.

Earlier this week, La Voix announced that she wouldn’t be able to take part in this week’s edition of the show due to injury. She was given a bye with the hope of being able to perform next week.

However, Tess and Claudia revealed some bad news – the star won’t be coming back at all.

Tess and Claudia share sad news

“Now, as you may have heard, La Voix sustained an injury, meaning that she can’t dance in Blackpool tonight,” Tess said.

The camera then cut to a very sad looking La Voix, who was sitting in the audience.

“And following further advice from our medical team, we can now confirm, she has very sadly had to withdraw from the competition,” Tess then added.

“We will be speaking to La Voix in tomorrow night’s show. We love you so, so much,” Claudia said, speaking to La Voix.

Tess agreed, then adding: “We sure do!”

Major change to tomorrow night’s show

In light of La Voix’s early exit from the show, Tess and Claudia then shared some big news about tomorrow night’s results show.

The duo announced that tomorrow, no one will be eliminated from the show!

“No one will be leaving Strictly this weekend!” Tess announced, drawing wild cheers from the audience and the celebs.

The stars then all came together for a group hug where they jumped around wildly, celebrating.

Viewers react

Fans were devastated that La Voix has been forced out of the show. They took to Twitter to let their thoughts be known.

“Absolutely gutted for La Voix having to medically withdraw, I know she wouldn’t have gone without a fight. I’m glad the public has gotten to fall in love with Chris/La Voix. This is just the start for them,” one fan said.

“Oh how horribly sad. Not a nice ending but what a superstar La Voix has been,” another fan said.

“So disappointed that La Voix has had to drop out as injured. I love her dry witticisms. How about her as one replacement next season for Claudia or Tess as presenter,” a third wrote.

La Voix issues statement follow Strictly exit

In a statement shared on her Instagram, La Voix spoke of her heartbreak about having to quit the show.

“I’m absolutely devastated to be withdrawing Strictly Come Dancing. This isn’t the glittering exit I ever imagined, and it breaks my heart to feel like I’m letting people down. My spirit wanted to to keep dancing but my foot has other ideas! Thank you for every cheer, every vote, and every sparke of support – it’s meant the world to me. This isn’t the ending I imagined, but I’ll cherish this forever.”

In the caption of the post, La Voix added: “Darlings, it breaks my heart to say this, but after all week of hoping, healing, and doing everything I possibly could, my injury simply hasn’t improved the way we prayed it would. With the guidance of the medical team and a heavy, heavy heart I have to officially withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing.

“This show has been one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life. To step onto that iconic dancefloor, to be welcomed so warmly by the judges, the pros, the crew, Tess & Claudia and of course the fabulous audience — it has meant the world to me. My only sadness is that I won’t be able to continue the journey the way I so wished I could.”

‘I feel like I’ve let Aljaz down’

“What upsets me most is feeling like I’ve let my wonderful partner, Aljaž Škorjanec, down. He has supported me, encouraged me, and believed in me from day one, and I so desperately wanted to keep dancing for him as much as for myself.

“I’m devastated not to be able to continue the adventure with him, but I’m endlessly grateful for everything he’s given me throughout this experience.

“To my fellow contestants — keep sparkling. To everyone who has supported me, voted for me, and sent such kind messages: thank you. Your love has lifted me more than you know.

“This isn’t the ending I imagined, but I’ll cherish every moment I had on that dancefloor.

All my love, La Voix.”

Strictly continues tomorrow (Sunday, November 23) at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

