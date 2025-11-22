The future of Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly in doubt following the latest scandal to hit the show.

Earlier this week, it was reported that an unnamed star of the show had been arrested last month on suspicion of rape.

Strictly star arrested on suspicion of rape

Hertfordshire police arrested the unnamed man in October. He has been released on bail under investigation.

In a statement, Hertfordshire Police said: “A man was released on police bail under investigation having been arrested in London on Monday, 13 October on suspicion of rape.”

The statement then added that the allegations related to an incident that happened in Hertfordshire.

According to The Sun, the unnamed man is alleged to have raped the woman after a BBC event. They claimed the woman is neither a contestant nor a professional dancer on the show. It’s also understood that the development is not related to the current series of the show.

In August, an unnamed star was arrested on suspicion of rape. The man was also being investigated for “non-consensual intimate image abuse” and drug offences.

It’s not known what role the individual had on the show.

Future of Strictly in crisis following rape arrest

Now, in the wake of the arrest, it is being reported that the show’s future is in doubt, with sources claiming bosses are divided over “pausing” the programme in 2026. This would allow them to bolster safeguarding measures and “revitalise the format”.

Meanwhile, other bosses are reportedly adamant that the show must go on.

The show has already been commissioned to return for its 24th series next year.

It is being claimed that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s upcoming departure is being seen as an opportunity to “reset”.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “It’s frankly beyond embarrassing. The feeling among many is we limp through the rest of the series, try and give Tess and Claudia a proper send off, then use the new hosts as a credible reason to reset.”

Strictly 2026 in doubt?

The source then continued, saying: “The rot runs so deep this needs a proper fix. The feeling at Broadcasting House is to take the new chapter as an excuse to do that.

“This is an absolute nightmare for the BBC – a heartbreaking situation. Bosses have done their utmost to steady the ship and make the show as scandal-free as possible, and yet now this has happened. The BBC is taking this very seriously and will absolutely offer support to all concerned.”

The source reportedly believes the BBC will stick to its guns and continue with the 2026 series as planned, despite the scandals.

In a statement to ED!, a spokesperson for the BBC said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

Strictly continues tonight (Saturday, November 22) at 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

