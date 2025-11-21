Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt is taking part in this year’s Strictly Christmas special!

The 35-year-old shared the exciting news on tonight’s edition of It Takes Two.

Scarlett shared the news on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Scarlett Moffatt set to take part in Strictly Christmas special

At the start of today’s edition of It Takes Two, Janette Manrara revealed that a big Strictly exclusive would be revealed during the show.

Minutes later, Scarlett Moffatt, who was on the show to take part in the Friday Panel, paused the show to announce the big news.

“I’m so excited, I am officially this year’s first Strictly Christmas special contestant!” she announced, drawing a huge cheer from Janette.

“I’m so excited! I’m so excited,” she gushed.

Scarlett is dancing this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Scarlett admits she ‘hasn’t stopped crying’

Sitting down with Janette, Scarlett admitted she hasn’t stopped crying since receiving the news.

“Honestly, I just keep crying all the time,” Scarlett admitted.

“I can say it out loud [her involvement in the show]. I’m so excited,” she then added.

When asked how excited she is to take part, Scarlett admitted, “It’s just a dream”.

“Like, honestly, this is like the top of my bucket list, which I never thought I was going to be able to do. And now I get to do it,” she then continued.

Scarlett is dancing with Vito (Credit: BBC)

Scarlett’s Christmas partner revealed

“For me, this has been a tradition in my family, that we sit down and watch Strictly on Christmas Day, and the fact that my little boy Jude gets to then watch his mam, I’m just so excited” she then gushed.

It was also revealed during the show that Scarlett will be dancing with Vito Coppola in the festive special!

“I feel like we’re the same person. Obviously, there’s a couple of differences,” Scarlett said.

She then said that being in training was “even better than I could have imagined, like we’ve just laughed from start to finish.”

“I’ve also discovered muscles I didn’t think I had. Things wobble that I didn’t think would wobble, but every day’s a school day isn’t it!”

Scarlett, of course, has ballroom dancing experience. The star has even competed in competitions, so it’ll be interesting to see how she does this Christmas!

The next star taking part in the Christmas special will be announced on Monday (November 24) on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills.

Fans react

The reaction to Scarlett’s news was divided on social media. Some fans weren’t happy at all, especially due to Scarlett’s past ballroom experience.

“Well, the bar is low with the first Xmas announcement,” one fan complained.

“Isn’t she already a trained ballroom dancer though?” another moaned.

“Trained ballroom – yawn yawn,” a third said.

“Not really fair for someone that competes in Latin comps to be doing this show!!!!” another added.

However, plenty of fans were also thrilled!

“WINNER,” CBB star Danny Beard gushed on Instagram. “Ooo!! can’t wait,” another said.

“Can’t wait,” a third gushed.

