Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape as police share statement

An unnamed star of Strictly Come Dancing has been arrested on suspicion of rape, it has been confirmed.

The man was arrested by Hertfordshire Police last month.

The man has been released on bail under investigation.

In a statement, Hertfordshire Police said: “A man was released on police bail under investigation having been arrested in London on Monday 13 October on suspicion of rape.”

They said that the allegations related to an incident that happened in Hertfordshire.

“Meanwhile, inquiries by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Public Protection team will continue,” the statement then said.

“Given the nature of the allegations, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

According to The Sun, the man is alleged to have raped the woman after a BBC event.

The newspaper has claimed that the woman is not a contestant or professional dancer on the show. However, she had allegedly met the man due to his involvement in the series.

It’s understood that the development is not related to the current series of Strictly, which is still ongoing.

In a statement to ED!, a BBC spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

The news comes just months after another unnamed star of the show was arrested on suspicion of rape back in August.

The man was also being investigated for “non-consensual intimate image abuse” and drug offences.

A Metropolitan spokesperson said: “On Friday, August 22, officers arrested a man on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse.

“This is a joint investigation. And while the investigation is in its early stages, we urge anyone with any information to come forward to us. The arrest follows a third-party ­allegation of sexual and drug-related offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”

It’s not known what role the individual had on the show.

