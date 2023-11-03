The ex-wife of Ant McPartlin, Lisa Armstrong, will “never trust a man again” amid an ongoing financial “feud” with her ex-boyfriend.

Lisa and her ex, James Green split back in August. However, the pair are now reportedly embroiled in a bitter financial feud.

Lisa Armstrong embroiled in bitter financial ‘feud’ with ex-boyfriend?

Strictly makeup artist Lisa is allegedly owed £100,000 by her ex-boyfriend, James.

Lisa and James split in the summer after getting together in 2020. However, in August, Lisa moved out of their £4.5 million London home.

Now, it’s been reported that Lisa could be taking her ex to court over claims he owes her £100k. James is reportedly reluctant to pay back the sum, with a friend of the electrician claiming he thought the loan was given in “good grace” and didn’t come with “strict conditions to pay it back by a certain time

Now, a source has spoken out about the reported uglier side of Lisa’s breakup.

Lisa is feeling “extremely hurt” by the situation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa Armstrong embroiled in breakup drama

A source spoke to Heat World about Lisa’s split.

“Lisa feels exposed and embarrassed. She had hoped to keep this ugly side of her split with James a secret, but she feels like she’s been left with no choice but to take legal action,” they said.

“She’s extremely hurt by the situation and has said there are days when she thinks she’ll never be able to trust a man ever again. She’s embarrassed that she shared so much of their relationship publicly, and now people will think she was taken for a ride,” they then continued.

“She is strong and has been putting on a brave face, but she’s obviously gutted.”

Lisa split from her boyfriend in August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa ‘heartbroken’ by split

Back in August, Lisa was said to be “heartbroken” by her split.

“She is heartbroken because she thinks she and James were a case of having met at the wrong time. They really did complement each other in so many ways, but she knows she’ll be okay,” a source told New! magazine.

“If the timing of their split hadn’t coincided with Ant and Anne-Marie’s anniversary, it wouldn’t have felt like such a kick in the teeth. But ultimately, Lisa no longer fears the dating pool because nothing and no one can hurt her more than Ant did.

If she finds romance, she does, if not, she’s comfortable on her own,” they then added.

