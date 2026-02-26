Ant McPartlin breaks silence on dog Hurley’s ‘awful’ death following speculation he reunited with ex Lisa Armstrong

Ant McPartlin has broken his silence following the heartbreaking death of his dog, Hurley, as he emotionally revealed Hurley’s final heartbreaking moments.

Hurley died earlier this month, and had been part of Ant’s life for 12 years. For the past few years, Ant had shared custody of the beloved pet with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong. In previous years, Ant has given Hurley credit for helping him get through his drink and drug addiction.

After the heartbreaking death, Ant reportedly left the country, unable to face being around the dog toys at his home. But now, weeks later, he has emotionally spoken about the death on the new episode of Hanging Out with Ant and Dec podcast.

Ant was grateful to everyone for their messages (Credit: YouTube)

Speculation Ant McPartlin reunited with Lisa when dog Hurley died

In the episode, Ant emotionally opened up about what happened to Hurley, revealing the loss came as a “shock”.

The 50-year-old TV presenter said: “I just want to say thank you. I’ve had a lot of people wishing me well, and giving me their sympathies for Hurley, that passed away.

“It was, honestly, such a shock when he passed. But the love that people have poured on me everywhere I have gone. Even when I was on holiday, even this morning, just strangers in the street coming over.”

While Ant spoke about the loss, photographs of Hurley appeared on the studio screen. Ant explained: “There’s my lovely boy, Hurley. He was a chalky brown Labrador. He was 12-and-a-half when he passed.”

Following the death, reports suggested that Ant and Lisa reunited eight years after their split to say goodbye to their beloved dog. And this was something Ant seemed to acknowledge, by revealing everyone who loved him was by Hurley’s side when he passed. However, he didn’t mention Lisa by name.

Ant said: “He passed away in my arms. We were at the vets and we were all there to see him. All the family, everyone that he loved was there. It was very sad, but it was a very lovely moment when we all got to say goodbye to him.”

Ant adored Hurley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant on how he is feeling now

While it’s been a few weeks since the death, Ant admitted it’s been a very tough time. And took the opportunity to thank his presenting partner bestie Dec and the general public for helping him get through it.

Ant emotionally revealed: “I have cried a lot. For anyone that’s lost a pet that is beloved to them, my heart goes out to you. And I know how you feel because it’s tough.

“You’re just reminded of him all the time. You know, wherever you go, the walks, because I’ve still got two other dogs, so I still have to take them for walks. The walks we go on are the walks we used to go on with him. I would cry in the middle of the walks, I cried making their dog food because the bowls are next to his. It has been awful, but thank you.

“Thank you for coming over. Thank you for speaking to me. I’ll never not thank you for that. It’s actually quite soothing and it does help. It’s nice to hear if you have ever lost a pet or a dog, especially that you’re close to, just how much it means to you. So, thanks.”

