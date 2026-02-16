‘He’s inconsolable’: Ant McPartlin’s grief laid bare as he ‘flees the country’ following death of dog Hurley

Ant McPartlin and ex-wife Lisa Armstrong said goodbye to their beloved dog Hurley over the weekend, with the Britain’s Got Talent host reportedly “inconsolable” over the loss.

The presenter was at the launch of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent on Thursday (February 12) when he is said to have received a call to tell him Hurley was unwell. Ant is said to have rushed to Hurley’s side.

He and Lisa are then believed to have reunited to say their goodbyes, before 12-year-old Hurley was put to sleep at a London vets.

Ant McPartlin credited dog Hurley with helping him to beat his addictions (Credit: Splash News)

Ant McPartlin ‘inconsolable’ following death of dog Hurley

According to The Sun, Ant has left the country, “devastated” over the loss of Hurley, and unable to face being around his toys at home.

The source claimed: “He’s inconsolable. He absolutely adored Hurley and, naturally, he’s devastated. It came as a massive shock to everyone.

“Hurley has been a part of his life for 12 years, so to lose him like this is crushing. He said he couldn’t be around Hurley’s things as he grieved.”

They added: “Ant and Lisa loved him to bits. It’s an incredibly painful time for them both.”

Ant and ex-wife Lisa shared custody of Hurley following their divorce (Credit: Splash News)

Hurley’s part in Ant’s recovery

Ant went through a well-publicised battle with drink and prescription drugs. He has previously credited Hurley with helping him through his addiction issues. Hurley was even given special permission to visit Ant in rehab.

He said previously: “There’s a loyalty and a love and a companionship with Hurley that you can’t describe. He never tells me off and is always pleased to see me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Armstrong (@lisaarmstrongmakeup)

Ant’s other dogs, and tattoo tributes to them

The presenter shares two other dogs, maltipoos Milo and Bumble, with wife Anne-Marie. Ant has numerous tattoos, including some dedicated to Hurley and his other four-legged friends.

After welcoming son Wilder, Ant showed off his family tree tattoo. The ink features the names of Anne-Marie, his step-daughters, and Milo and Bumble. However, there was backlash when fans thought Hurley was missing from his family tree.

However, Ant quickly reassured them this wasn’t the case, saying on social media: “For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree…he was!! He was just covered by our newborn.”

Ant and Lisa have so far not commented on the loss of Hurley. However, on Saturday, Lisa post a short video on her Instagram story of a little girl releasing floating hearts into the sky.

Why did Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong split? Ant McPartlin and first wife Lisa Armstrong announced their decision to divorce in 2018, but why did they split? The pair, who shared custody of chocolate Labrador Hurley following their split, were married for 11 years. Ant and Lisa were teenagers when they first met back in 1994, and were together for more than two decades. Why did Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong split? Ant, 50, and 49-year-old Lisa announced they were divorcing in January 2018. The split followed Ant’s well-publicised battle with alcohol and prescription drugs following a botched knee operation. After a stay in rehab, he said: “I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she’s been amazing – fantastic throughout.” Lisa shared: “I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.” However, their split was later confirmed. Split statement In January 2018, after 11 years of marriage, their split was announced. Ant’s spokesperson said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.” Anne-Marie seen with Ant In March 2018, Anne-Marie Corbett – the couple’s personal assistant and Ant’s now wife – was seen giving Ant a packed lunch outside his house. She also accompanied him to his court date in April after he was arrested for drink-driving. In October 2018, Ant and Lisa’s marriage legally came to an end during a 30-second hearing. In January 2020, Ant and Lisa were said to have finalised their divorce deal. Ant is said to have agreed to hand over £31m to his ex-wife in the divorce settlement, including their £5m former marital home in West London. Lisa has reportedly since sold the house.

