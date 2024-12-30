Strictly make-up artist Lisa Armstrong – now divorced from Ant McPartlin – appears to have taken a dig at her exes while sharing a motivational message ahead of the New Year.

Lisa was previously married to I’m A Celebrity presenter Ant. He’s now married to his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett and the pair recently welcomed their first baby.

Lisa also moved on with the popular sports reporter James Green. But they broke up in November 2023 after three years of dating.

Lisa moved on with a new boyfriend after split from Ant (Credit: Shutterstock)

Lisa Armstrong in ‘swipe’ at ‘loser’ exes

Ant’s ex hopes to ring in the New Year on a positive note, which means moving past exes.

According to reports, the celebrity make-up artist has had a rough couple of months with her ex-husband starting his new family. Sources claim the news about Ant’s new baby left her “heartbroken”.

Cheers to the people who love us, the losers who lost us, and the lucky [bleeps] who get to meet us.

However, she looks forward to a better year ahead after everything she endured in 2024. In an Instagram post last night (December 29), Lisa wrote: “Cheers to the people who love us, the losers who lost us, and the lucky [bleeps] who get to meet us.”

She also shared a motivational quote reflecting on the challenging year that’s near its end. It read: “You spent 2024 in survival mode. 2025 is your time to rise, rebuild and thrive.”

Ant married his former personal assistant Anne-Marie (Credit: Splash News)

Ant McPartlin has moved on

The TV presenter and his wife Anne-Marie are proud parents of their baby boy Wilder Patrick McPartlin. He was born on May 14.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2018 after splitting from their respective spouses. While Ant and Lisa were separated, Anne-Marie had parted ways with her husband Scott.

They married in 2021 in a star-studded ceremony with Anne-Marie’s daughters serving as bridesmaids.

While Ant couldn’t be more thrilled about becoming a father for the first time, sources said Lisa was deeply affected by the baby news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

An unnamed source alleged to the Mail Online at the time: “Can you imagine having to see that if you’re Lisa? It must literally have left her heartbroken. She tried so hard for their marriage, she tried so hard to save him and when they split she was left without a baby.”

They added: “It is so very sad. It broke poor Lisa, she gave him 23 years of her life, practically all of her adult life.”

