Lisa Armstrong shared some exciting baby news yesterday (Friday, December 27), revealing that a baby boy has been welcomed into the family.

The make-up artist and former wife of Ant McPartlin shared the news on Instagram yesterday.

Lisa Armstrong shares baby news

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Lisa revealed that a baby boy has been welcomed into the family.

The 48-year-old uploaded some snaps of the baby boy for her 171k followers to see.

“Introducing baby Bowers…Congratulations @morgan.brookex and @bowerz17 He’s just perfect!!….,” she captioned the post.

“Jude John-Noel born 26/12/24 5lb 5oz. Great Aunty Cise can’t wait to meet you baby boy,” she then added.

Fans gush over Lisa Armstrong baby news

Lisa’s fans and followers were quick to take to the comment section to congratulate the star on her family’s baby news.

“Oh my goodness! Righty, he’s so cute! Congrats to you all xxx,” one follower wrote.

“Congratulations on the new addition to your family,” another said.

“So blessed- congrats to the family,” a third commented.

“Congratulations to you all, he’s adorable,” another then wrote.

Lisa ‘heartbroken’ after Ant’s welcomed son

Earlier this year, Lisa was reportedly left “heartbroken” after her ex-husband, Ant, welcomed a baby boy with wife Anne-Marie.

Lisa reportedly heard the news of Ant’s baby joy the same as everyone else – in the papers.

“Can you imagine having to see that if you’re Lisa? It must literally have left her heartbroken. She tried so hard for their marriage, she tried so hard to save him and when they split she was left without a baby,” a source told the MailOnline in May.

“It is so very sad. It broke poor Lisa, she gave him 23 years of her life, practically all of her adult life,” the source then continued.

“Then when Ant is to be a dad he didn’t even have the decency to tell her. She had to read about it in the paper.”

