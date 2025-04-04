Graham Norton has made a habit of keeping his personal life relatively private in comparison to other celebrities with his level of fame. However, his ‘secret’ wedding to his husband and other aspects relating to his former relationships have made the headlines over the years.

TV host Graham – who turns 62 today (April 4) – was, according to one ex, said to have accepted “being alone” for the rest of his life.

However, in July 2022, he and filmmaker Jono McLeod were reported to have got wed – and the bash to celebrate, held in Ireland, was a true family occasion.

Graham Norton got married nearly three years ago (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Graham Norton wedding to husband Jono

According to reports at the time, Graham and Jono threw a wedding party in West Cork at Bantry House.

Many details were kept under wraps, including confirmation whether them actually tying the knot happened before the big day.

More than 100 guests reportedly attended the celebrations, with singer Lulu said to have performed.

Entertainment was also said to have been provided by drag queen Panti Bliss as DJ and Irish dancing group Cairde.

Graham later explained the reason for his nuptials being in Ireland was so his mother could attend.

“She wouldn’t have been well enough to come to London, so West Cork it was. And it made me very happy,” he said.

Jono McLeod, husband to Graham Norton, is a filmmaker (Credit: YouTube)

On married life

Graham later shared with Attitude in 2024 how much he adores his husband.

Describing marriage as “good”, he cooed: “I feel like I’ve turned on my tribe. You know when people in relationships, or who are married, want it for you? You just want me to do it to validate the choice you made!

“But I am enjoying it. I was older, so I went into it with my eyes wide open. You know the pitfalls of relationships, the dangers. But I met someone who I was willing to take a bet on.”

Graham Norton pictured with Kristian Seeber in 2007 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Disaster’

Graham has, on occasion, previously spoken about his past relationships, including one where his former partner moved in with him.

That was believed to be Kristian Seeber, who appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race as Tina Burner.

Kristian insisted during his time on the series in one response on screen: “I love how you say fling. I was in a relationship.”

He went on: “Graham is so famous, he’s at that level where your life is just like put on a platform. He’s such a great guy and it never ever got to him. It was the most amazing thing.”

Graham, meanwhile, addressed their relationship in his biography The Lives and Loves of a He Devil.

It seems Graham regretted the decision for them to live together.

The experiment lasted for about six months and it was a disaster.

He wrote: “The experiment lasted for about six months and it was a disaster. I realise that even to a perfect stranger the outcome would have been glaringly obvious, but when you are in the middle of something and you are desperate for it to work, you’ll try anything.”

Trevor Patterson and Graham Norton are believed to have split in 2013 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Graham Norton ex: ‘I knew to enjoy the time while it lasted’

Additionally, back in August 2013, another ex was reported by the Mirror to have revealed details about Graham’s life away from the cameras.

Trevor Patterson, who is 20 years younger than Graham, claimed the star sometimes drank up to four bottles of wine a night – and had even been found sleeping in his dogs’ bed.

Trevor – who was said to have split from Graham in May of that year – reportedly praised his ex as “a fantastic man” who “is loved by everyone”.

But he also claimed Graham had, at that time, “resigned himself to being alone for ever more.”

“In the early stages of our relationship I was aware of his dating history and knew I was one in a line of 20-somethings, so I never saw it as long-term. I just knew to enjoy the time while it lasted – and we did have great times,” he told the tabloid.

The former couple were believed to have met in 2011, with Trevor moving into Graham’s home nine months later.

He also indicated Graham viewed his dogs as his “children” – and wished his former partner all the best and hoped he was happy.

But Trevor also admitted he found Graham’s alcohol consumption challenging.

“I struggled to keep up. It would be four boozy dinners a week and then more wine at home. Graham would put away maybe three or four bottles, then vodka and tonics. Then we’d get home and he would have a night-cap,” Trevor claimed.

