This Morning fans were quick to call out Sian Welby over a blunder she made on the show.

The beloved ITV series – which has been extended this week due to the Grand National – returned to screens on Friday (April 4).

For the latest instalment, it was Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary back at the helm.

However, things took an awkward turn after Sian Welby made an on-air gaffe that got plenty of viewers talking…

Dermot and Josie were back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Sian Welby in blunder

Joining Josie and Dermot on This Morning was regular Sian Welby. She chatted to the hosts about all the latest showbiz news and gossip.

One story that got the gang talking was David Schwimmer recently admitting he could not stand the theme tune to the iconic ‘90s show Friends.

“It’s a proper cross-generational show,” Dermot said, referring to Friends.

Sian made a blunder (Credit: ITV)

What did Sian say on This Morning

However, Sian then made a blunder that was soon picked up by the show’s viewers.

Sian replied: “It is when you think it’s sort of over 40 years old which is hard to believe.”

Dermot proclaimed: “What?!” to which Sian mused: “It was ‘90s wasn’t it?”

She added: “It’s mind-blowing to think how it is still funny to this day, it’s stood the test of time.”

Sian’s blunder was picked up by viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers react

Sian’s blunder didn’t go unnoticed by This Morning viewers who picked up on it.

Baffled, one person on X wrote: “Excuse me the 90s was thirty years ago not forty!”

Another fumed: “The 90s is over forty years ago? Basic arithmetic is clearly not @Sianwelby’s strong suit! It’s a good job she’s so pretty.”

A third also wrote: “90s = over 40????” Someone else chimed in: “Sian – I’ll check but the 90s almost DEFINITELY aren’t ‘over 40 years ago.”

Echoing their thoughts, a fifth said: “Not quite 40 years Sian.”

Read more: This Morning star Sian Welby reveals ‘dark thoughts’ and fears ITV would ‘replace’ her after birth of baby

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.