This Morning star Sian Welby has admitted she was worried ITV would “replace” her after she gave birth.

The star, 38, who regularly appears on This Morning, gave birth to a baby girl last year.

Sian gave birth last year (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Sian Welby on ‘dark thoughts’

In a new interview with The Sun, Sian admitted that she only took three months off after giving birth as she was worried she’d be replaced.

The star and her radio producer fiancée, Jake Beckett, welcomed baby Ruby into their lives last year.

“I worried I would be off for a month and they would decide someone else is better and then they would replace me. Those are the dark thoughts you have,” she said.

“It’s probably what put me off ­earlier in my life even thinking about having kids, because I thought, ‘How could I?’,” she then added.

Sian on fears of being replaced

The Capital FM star then continued.

“I think most women in the TV industry will admit you get a bit nervous about having time off to have a baby, especially if you have just worked your whole life to get where you are, which I have,” she said.

Sian then said that the three months she took off is the longest time she’s been off work.

However, she admitted that she did manage to “embrace” the experience.

Sian also added that her fears of being replaced were unfounded. She revealed that ITV and Capital FM bosses “could not have been more supportive”.

She explained how they told her to “come back when you’re ready” and urged her to take time off.

The star then said that she took their advice, turned off the telly and the radio, and spent time with her newborn daughter.

Sian said giving birth was ‘best thing I have ever done’ (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby welcomes baby Ruby

The TV and radio star announced the birth of her baby with a heartwarming post on Instagram back in June 2024.

Sian shared snaps of baby Ruby sleeping, and herself and Jake cuddling their daughter.

“Our little Ruby,” she captioned the post.

She appeared on This Morning a couple of days later to gush over the newest addition to her family.

“Yes I’m tired, I’m delirious but it is the best thing I have ever done and I’m just absolutely over the moon,” she said.

“I’m in love, I’m loving every second despite it being absolute carnage at times.”

