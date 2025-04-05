ITV viewers of The Chase were left seriously unimpressed with the performance put in by the contestants during yesterday’s final round (Friday, April 4).

Their performance was so bad that some fans branded it the “worst” they’d ever watched on the show!

Dan and Sylvester were in The Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV’s The Chase yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw four contestants take on The Vixen, aka Jenny Ryan.

First up was Sylvester. He answered three questions correctly in the cash builder, giving him £3,000 to play for. He managed to evade Jenny’s grasp and took that money back to the table with him.

Next up was Juliet, who bagged £9,000 in the cash builder. She opted to go for the high option of £39,000; however, unfortunately, Jenny managed to catch her.

Third up to the plate was Grace. She answered two questions correctly in the cash builder. Jenny managed to catch up with her too.

Last up was Dan. He bagged £8,000 in the cash builder and evaded Jenny, booking his place in the final round.

Jenny caught them easily (Credit: ITV)

Contestant’s lackluster performance in the Final Chase

With £11,000 to play for, Dan and Sylvester had two minutes to answer as many questions correctly as possible.

However, things didn’t exactly go to plan for them.

As there were two of them in the final, the duo were given two points off the bat.

They then went on to answer just six questions correctly between them – meaning Jenny had just eight questions she needed to get right to catch up to.

It’s safe to say there was no contest at all.

“That was a tricky final to watch,” Jenny said, before she began answering questions.

The Vixen managed to catch Sylvester and Dan with 1:13 still on the clock.

“Well, gentlemen, we needed a full house,” Bradley said. “I’m sorry, that’s the way it goes.”

And so Dan and Sylvester went home, empty-handed, meaning their potential £11,000 was no more.

Brad seemed gutted for them (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers slam contestants on The Chase

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t impressed with Dan and Sylvester’s performance in the Final Chase. Many took to Twitter to slam their “shocking” performances.

“Probably the worst performance I’ve ever seen on #thechase,” one viewer tweeted.

“That was pitiful – no point Jenny even answering any questions, just order the taxi and tell them to [bleep] off!” another said.

“That’s gotta be one of the most embarrassing final chase performances…,” a third wrote.

“Eight? FFS,” another fumed.

“Wow, shocking. Worst score I’ve seen for weeks,” a fifth said.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

