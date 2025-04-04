Shaun Wallace, star of The Chase, once opened up about his partner and personal life, revealing whether he has a wife or not.

The 64-year-old, also referred to as the Dark Destroyer, keeps a low profile when it comes to personal matters, letting his quizzing mastery do the talking for him on the ITV game show.

But while Shaun‘s choices concerning children have been previously reported on, his comments about whether he is attached or not have also recently resurfaced.

Does Shaun Wallace have a partner or wife?

Appearing on the How To Be 60 podcast with Kaye Adams and Karen MacKenzie in early 2024, Shaun teased that he is “married” to his career.

A barrister and lecturer, Shaun certainly seems to have plenty on his plate when factoring in his TV commitments on The Chase and the series’ spin-off programmes.

Addressing his relationship status at the time, Shaun said: “I suppose I’m married to my career. Put it that way. I like that. I prefer that, and I’m happier.”

However, he did confirm he has a significant other, too, adding: “Yes, I’m in a relationship.”

Is Shaun Wallace a dad? Does he have children?

In the same chat, co-host Karen pressed Shaun for more details about his life away from The Chase.

She joked about searching for info about his family life, but “got absolutely nowhere and had hit brick wall”.

Shaun told her he has never had a child, explaining: “It was a conscious reason. When I was a young struggling barrister. I didn’t think it would be right to bring up a child when you’re trying to climb to the top of that greasy pole.”

I probably would have been a great dad but I’ve got no regrets.

Shaun added: “And I’ve never regretted that decision. I’ve got 15 godchildren. Two of them are called Shaun and I’m the best godfather in the world. I probably would have been a great dad but I’ve got no regrets in relation to that.”

‘Closest thing to a daughter’

He also said he’d helped raise the daughter of a former partner.

Shaun went on: “I do have an ex-partner whose daughter, who I have raised since the age of two. She is my closest thing to a daughter but she lives in America now.

“I watched her grow into a lovely young lady. She got a First Class Honours degree recently and she got her doctorate the other day and I was there.”

He added: “She calls me ‘Dad’.”

