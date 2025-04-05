Sir Elton John has opened up about his heartbreaking battle with his eyesight, revealing it has left him unable to read, watch TV, or watch his boys play.

The legendary singer-songwriter revealed back in December that he had lost vision in his right eye.

Elton has been battling with his eyesight for some time (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sir Elton John on losing his eyesight

In December, during an appearance at The Devil Wears Prada stage show, Elton revealed that he had lost sight in one of his eyes.

“As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it,” he told the crowd.

I have lost my sight.

“To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews, it’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight OK. Thank you for coming!” he then added.

The star’s right eye became infected while in France last summer. Despite treatment, his vision hasn’t fully returned.

“It’s been four months since I haven’t been able to see. So there’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment,” he said.

The singer is concerned about his eyesight (Credit: CBS)

Sir Elton John on ‘stressful’ battle with blindness

Now, in an interview with The Times, Elton has opened up some more about his battle with his sight.

“I can see you, but I can’t see TV, I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up,” he said.

The singer and his husband, David Furnish, are fathers to two sons – Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12.

“It’s distressing. You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I’m lucky to have the life I have,” he then continued.

“I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here [left eye]. So you say to yourself, just get on with it.”

Elton spoke of his mortality (Credit: CBS)

Elton’s fears over not being able to watch his sons get married

In his 2024 documentary, Never Too Late, Elton made a heartbreaking confession about his sons. The doc followed him navigating his final tour.

Reflecting on his health, he said: “I want to see our children get married, but I don’t think I’m going to be around for that.”

Elton’s husband, David said: “That really upset me, because in my mind I sort of think Elton is going to live forever – we all think that – and Elton is so vibrant that it’s an easy thing to believe, but it forces you to confront that reality.”

