Legendary singer Sir Elton John has made a heartbreaking confession about his young sons after revealing that he has “lost” his eyesight.

The Rocket Man hitmaker has been vocal about his struggles with his vision. Last summer, Elton suffered a severe infection in his right eye.

Elton, 77, is married to music producer David Furnish, 62, who has been his greatest support amid health struggles. However, the iconic singer is afraid he won’t be around to see his little kids grow up.

Elton John hopes to recover from faltered vision (Credit: Shutterstock)

Elton John has ‘lost’ his eyesight in one eye

It’s safe to assume the iconic singer isn’t permanently blind. He took to the stage at the launch of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical to admit that he’s lost his eyesight.

Elton was accompanied by David as he hasn’t been able to see anything since he was left with partial vision in the right eye due to an infection. And, his “left eye is not the greatest.”

The Daily Mail reports that the singer confessed: “As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it.”

So there’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment.

He thanked his husband for being by his side as he “hopes” to regain his vision. “To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews, it’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight OK. Thank you for coming!”

Elton’s right eye became infected in France last summer and despite the ongoing treatment, his vision hasn’t fully returned.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside. I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France,” he revealed.

“It’s been four months since hasn’t been able to see. So there’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment,” Elton said.

David has been a huge support to Elton throughout (Credit: Shutterstock)

Heartbreaking confession about his sons

Elton and David share two sons – Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11. In the documentary navigating his final tour Farewell Yellow Brick Road, the singer reportedly made a heartbreaking confession.

Reflecting on his health, he said: “I want to see our children get married, but I don’t think I’m going to be around for that.”

“That really upset me, because in my mind I sort of think Elton is going to live forever – we all think that – and Elton is so vibrant that it’s an easy thing to believe, but it forces you to confront that reality,” he continued.

Elton’s children have expressed similar worries about their father’s health condition. But Elton isn’t letting his faltered vision dampen his spirit, although it’s causing him major inconvenience. He believes he’s the “luckiest man in the world.”

“I’m so proud of the documentary, I’m proud of my sons, I’m proud of my attitude towards myself and what’s going on. I’m just very lucky and very grateful,” he expressed.

