Mary Berry previously confessed that she dated multiple men at the same time before marrying her now-husband Paul Hunnings.

The national treasure – who recently turned 90 – is a staple on screens thanks to her appearances on shows like The Great British Bake Off and Mary Berry’s Love to Cook – which is on today (April 5).

Away from the TV sets though, Mary is happily married to Paul Hunning.

But it turns out, while she was dating Paul back in the day, she was also ‘keeping her options open’.

Mary Berry admitted cheating on now-husband Paul

Mary has been married to Paul Hunnings since 1966. The couple had three children: Thomas, Annabel and William – the latter of whom sadly died in 1989 in a car accident when he was a teen.

And, while Mary and Paul have managed to have quite a fairy-tale relationship, according to Mary, he wasn’t exactly her first choice when it came to a suitor.

Back in 2019, Mary confessed that during the early days of her romance with Paul, she had another boyfriend in a different city as well as “several” others…

Mary Berry’s affair confession

“Paul was a friend of my brother’s. And I met him and we sort of did things together,” Mary explained on Sue Perkins’ An Hour or So With… podcast.

Mary then cheekily revealed: “But I had another boyfriend in Bath, and he was in London and I used to go home at the weekend… Paul was the London one and I had a Bath one, actually there were several in Bath. You keep your options open.”

Paul asked Mary to marry him three times

Mary has also previously revealed that Paul proposed three times before she accepted his hand in marriage.

During a 2017 episode of her BBC show Mary Berry Everyday, the couple appeared together. They chatted about their 50 years of marriage together.

“I do remember the first proposal and I think you were drunk,” Mary told her husband.

“Well I might have been. It’s a big step. You don’t go into something like that without a bit of fortification,” he replied.

Mary added: “I think you had too much and I can remember telling you you were drunk and thinking, I’m not going to have anything to do with this man. But you came back”.

Eventually, Mary decided to say ‘yes’ to Paul after he told her: “I’m getting on in age. So either it’s yes or no.”

Mary Berry’s Love to Cook airs on Saturday (April 5) at 11:30am on BBC One.

