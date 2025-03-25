Mary Berry received tributes from the great and good of British TV during a The One Show special on Monday (March 24). However, one star came in for criticism for his contribution to Bake Off star Mary’s 90th birthday celebrations.

Crooner Michael Ball, 62, divided viewers as he paid musical tribute to Mary last night, with some accusing him “ruining” the programme. In fact, one person watching at home even demanded the popular West End star “get off” their telly.

It was a Mary Berry birthday takeover on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Mary Berry celebrates her 90th on The One Show

Others who popped up on the special episode to hail Mary included her former GBBO co-star Paul Hollywood, Andi Oliver, Joanna Lumley and Don Warrington.

Mary’s husband Paul, 93, also featured in a heartwarming short segment which took Mary by surprise.

But as the show concluded with Michael and a group of singers performing a cover of ABBA’s Mamma Mia! – with adapted lyrics specific to Mary – some of those watching at home were not won over.

Michael Ball and Mary Berry embraced after his birthday song for her (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Complaints pour in…

It turns out lyrics such as “Just one look before the oven bell pings” were not the birthday gift Mary’s fans were hoping for.

“Can Michael Ball get off my telly please #TheOneShow,” one X user seethed. They also posted: “That is awful #TheOneShow.”

That was just so cringe.

Others were similarly unimpressed. “I like Mary, but that was just so cringe at the end #TheOneShow,” someone else wrote, adding a grimacing emoji to their words.

Someone else typed: “#TheOneShow a lovely episode… ruined by Michael Ball @BBCOne.”

“Nice commemoration for Dame Mary tonight only spoilt at the end by the pub singer #TheOneShow,” blasted another.

Another said: “Woman’s 90 years old, why are they torturing her? #TheOneShow.”

Some loved the performance, though. “She looked like she was having a ball,” said one. “Loved it! As well as Mary being a national treasure, Michael is too in my opinion!” said another.

A third added: “What a fabulous song for Dame Mary Berry. Very clever written. Happy 90th Birthday Dame Mary Berry.”

Viewers reckoned a simple verse of Happy Birthday would’ve been more suitable for Mary (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Mary Berry 90th birthday tribute from husband Paul

Meanwhile, earlier in the programme, Mary appeared emotional as her husband Paul made an unexpected appearance.

TV and baking icon Dame Mary Berry receives a heartfelt 90th birthday message from her husband, Paul ❤️#TheOneShow https://t.co/vtG5B74eeG pic.twitter.com/5L4vr1nJ5T — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 24, 2025

“My Paul?” she enquired in a mildly startled manner as co-host Alex Jones revealed the surprise.

“Happy birthday, love. You’ve done very well,” Paul told her in a pre-recorded message from their home.

Mary Berry’s husband Paul appeared on The One Show too (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stroking their dog, Paul continued: “That comes from both me and Darcy, who’s at my feet. And we look forward to many more years together. God bless.”

“He was 93 a few days ago,” Mary informed everyone following Paul’s words.

Happy birthday, Mary!

