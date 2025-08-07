Strictly ‘entering make-or-break phase’ as show issued warning following a string of fresh controversies

Strictly has been issued a stern warning by a PR expert amid the sting of fresh scandals.

The glitzy BBC One show has found itself in the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this year, 2024 star Wynne Evans came under fire after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to Janette Manrara.

And at the weekend, a drugs scandal – concerning alleged cocaine use – got plenty of people talking, with the BBC launching an investigation into alleged drug use by two stars.

Then this week, Strictly fans were dealt another blow when pro dancer Gorka Marquez announced he will not be competing on the show this year.

But now, a PR expert has told ED! that amid the controversies, Strictly could be “entering a make-or-break phase”.

Wynne found himself in the headlines (Credit: ITV)

Strictly ‘in a reputational wobble’ amid scandal

It’s fair to say it’s been a dramatic time in the world of Strictly Come Dancing at the moment. The long-running show has been hit with what seems to be scandal after scandal recently.

Talking to ED!, Joseph Hagan from Streamline PR noted that the programme “is clearly in a bit of a reputational wobble”.

He explained: “Long-running formats like this inevitably face fatigue, but what makes it more precarious now is the cumulative nature of these headlines: drug scandals, cast walkouts, and public criticism from insiders like Wynne Evans.”

Revealing how these controversies can affect the show, Joseph added: “When these incidents start stacking up in the press, it dents audience trust and chips away at the show’s feel-good factor, which is Strictly’s core appeal.”

Gorka is not taking part this year (Credit: ITV)

Strictly ‘in make-or-break phase’

However, Joseph pointed out that he ‘doesn’t think it’s the end of Strictly yet’.

He explained: “The BBC knows the value of Strictly as a cultural institution. It still delivers on ratings and multi-generational viewing. What it needs now is a return to clarity, re-centring the talent, refocusing the storytelling. And making sure the backstage noise doesn’t drown out the core of what the show does best.

“Transparency helps too. Audiences are more forgiving when a show acknowledges missteps rather than brushing them under the rug.”

Issuing a stern warning, Joseph added: “Ultimately, it’s salvageable, but it does feel like we’re entering a make-or-break phase. The next series will need to prove it still has a clear identity and purpose or risk being outshone by fresher formats.”

