Meet the cast of Strictly 2025’s nearest and dearest – lingerie model girlfriend; singer wife; reality star husband

A brand-new batch of celebs are strutting their stuff on the dance floor for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 – but who are their other halves away from the show?

For this year’s series the likes of reality star Vicky Pattison, soap actor Lewis Cope and sportsman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink have signed up to show off their best moves. However, away from Strictly – which returns tonight (September 27) – plenty of the cast are loved-up with their significant others.

But who is dating a stunning lingerie model? And what contestant is married to a super successful singer? Here, ED! is taking a look at the Strictly stars’ other halves.

Vicky and her beau have been together for a few years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly 2025 star Vicky Pattison’s husband

Former Queen of the Jungle Vicky, 37, married partner Ercan Ramadan last year following a five-year romance. Vicky and Ercan – who previously appeared on TOWIE – exchanged their vows in London before jetting off to Italy for a second ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Skinner (@iamtomskinner)

Thomas Skinner

Social media star Thomas, 34, is married to wife Sinead. The pair got married in May 2022 and are parents to a son Henry, five, and two-year-old twin daughters, Roma and Darla. However, recently, Thomas came clean about an affair he had just weeks after getting married to Sinead.

Alex married again 10 years ago (Credit: BBC)

Alex Kingston

Also in love, Doctor Who star Alex, 62, tied the knot with her third husband, TV producer Jonathan Stamp in 2015. The actor walked down the aisle in the All Saints Anglican Church in Rome. She also shares daughter Salome Violetta with ex-husband Florian Haertel. And was previously married to actor Ralph Fiennes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (@aikines)

Strictly 2025 star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and wife Lauren

Gladiators star Harry, 37, is happily married to his wife Lauren Aikines-Aryeetey, who remains out of the spotlight. What’s more, the pair – who got married in 2019 – are proud parents to a daughter named Aubree-Isla. She recently turned five and is a huge Strictly fan!

Chris is married to a singer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris Robshaw

Sports star Chris, 39, is also another contestant who’s loved up. He is married to classical soprano singer Camilla Kerslake. The pair wed in 2018 and in 2021, they welcomed their first child – a baby boy named Wilding. He’s now four years old and also a proud big brother to baby Hunter, one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yas (@yasminameelia)

Strictly 2025 star George Clarke and model girlfriend

Content creator George, 25, is currently dating Yasmin Bennett. Yasmin is a stunning lingerie model with 29k followers on Insta and also nearly 80k on TikTok.

Jimmy is married as well (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy, 53, is married to Natalie Hasselbaink. The pair reportedly tied the knot in 2012 and have gone on to welcome three girl together: Miah, 18, Lauren, 16, and Khloe, 11. He also has another daughter from an earlier relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Cope (@lewiscope)

Lewis Cope

Former Emmerdale actor Lewis, 30, is also in a long-term relationship. He is dating actress Rachelle Lopez. The pair have reportedly been together for eight years. As well as being a qualified Pilates instructor, Rachelle also works in the acting industry.

The Neighbours star is married to an actress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stefan Dennis

Neighbours star Stefan, 66, is married to actress Gail Easdale. The pair met while working in a pantomime in London. They tied the knot at Borthwick Castle in May 2000 and share three children – Cameron, Declan and also Darci.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday (September 27) at 6:55pm on BBC One.

