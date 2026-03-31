Stacey Solomon comforts dad-of-five as he reveals his loved one’s dying wish before breaking down in tears

Stacey Solomon is at the centre of an emotional moment in tonight’s Sort Your Life Out, as she comforts a dad-of-five who opens up about his loved one’s final wish.

The presenter and her team travel to Milton Keynes to help Bianca and Ollie Parej, who are raising five children under nine.

The busy family are struggling with clutter in their three bedroom shared ownership semi, but it is Ollie’s personal story that proves most moving.

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Stacey Solomon comforts dad-of-five Ollie Parej in tonight’s Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Ollie, a compliance agent, has faced a difficult few years after being made redundant twice and struggling to support his family.

As Stacey gets to know the household, it quickly becomes clear there is more behind the clutter than meets the eye.

Sort Your Life Out: The Parej family

When Stacey, Dilly, Rob and Iwan arrive, they notice small efforts to stay organised.

Drawers are labelled and the children’s belongings are neatly arranged, but space is tight.

The couple bulk buy food for their large family, leaving some supplies stored in the garden shed.

There are also 106 storage cubes across the home, including 36 in one bedroom alone.

Stacey explains: “The more storage you buy, the more you are going to fill it up.”

Ollie kept his debts a secret from his wife Bianca (Credit: BBC)

Ollie and Bianca then share how things began to spiral.

“Bianca had just stopped working because childcare was so expensive,” he says. “We were living well within our means, and then I got made redundant.

“All I could think of was, ‘How are we going to cope?’ That fear of, ‘How am I going to pay the bills?’

“I genuinely worried about whether we were going to lose the house and everything we’d worked for.”

Bianca adds: “It was devastating. He had a great job and then it was all taken away.

“We were so grateful to get help from friends and family.

“Everything we were offered we took, just in case. Slowly but surely, that’s when everything started to spiral out of control.”

At one point, they even ended up with four buggies and three vacuum cleaners.

SYLO: Ollie’s secret debts

As the family’s belongings are laid out in the warehouse, Ollie becomes emotional when he sees his late nan’s tea set.

Stacey gently asks about her, and Ollie shares how close they were.

“Nan was always there for me. In 2023, I built up a lot of debt.

“The only person I confided in was nan. She was the only one I felt safe to do it with. I didn’t tell Bianca at all.”

Ollie only revealed his debts to Bianca when his nan was dying (Credit: BBC)

He explains he kept the debts hidden because he felt ashamed, relying on credit cards to get by.

“When I couldn’t make ends meet, I had a zero per cent credit card.

“It got used up and up and up. Then that was full, so I got another zero per cent interest card. I’ve been doing the zero per cent interest card shuffle to try and pay off the debt.”

Stacey reassures him that he is not alone in finding himself in that situation.

Ollie tells Stacey Solomon: ‘Nan knew she was near the end’

In a heartbreaking moment, Ollie reveals the reason he finally told Bianca the truth.

“I didn’t tell Bianca until a few months ago, when nan was passing. One of the things she said was, ‘You need to make sure Bianca knows’.”

He becomes tearful as he adds: “Secretly, I think nan knew she was near the end and she wanted to make sure one last time I was alright.”

Stacey immediately comforts him, offering a hug and support as he processes the loss and the weight of his secret.

While the team cannot solve the family’s finances, they focus on transforming the home to ease daily life.

Viewers can see how the emotional journey unfolds when the episode airs tonight.

Sort Your Life Out starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday March 31, 2026.

Read more: ‘It got me’: Stacey Solomon fans in tears as she steps in to help two struggling dads and their adopted daughter, 5

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