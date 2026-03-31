BBC announces new drama about Wayne Couzens and Sarah Everard’s ‘horrific’ murder

The BBC has announced a new two-part drama about the “horrific” murder of Sarah Everard by ex-police officer Wayne Couzens.

On March 3, 2021, the 33-year-old was kidnapped while walking home in south London. Seven days later, her remains were found, and Couzens – an officer with the Metropolitan Police – was arrested and charged.

Couzens initially pleaded guilty to kidnapping and rape, before also admitting to Everard’s murder. In September 2021, he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a whole life order – the most serious penalty in the UK.

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“The discovery that the perpetrator was a serving police officer and the subsequent fallout was a watershed moment for the nation which brought into sharp focus entrenched issues of misogyny and institutional failings within the police,” the BBC said.

Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison for Sarah Everard’s murder (Credit: Shutterstock)

BBC drama will follow the events surrounding Sarah Everard’s murder

According to a BBC press release, the untitled factual drama will “examine the circumstances that allowed a sexual offender to become, and remain, a Metropolitan Police officer”.

“It will explore how, over many years and across his career in different police forces, significant evidence of sexual offending was repeatedly dismissed and poor vetting and a lack of training and motivation meant vital evidence against him was never collected,” it adds.

“It will consider the impact these failings have had on public confidence in policing, particularly in light of the epidemic of violence against women and girls.”

The series will tackle Everard’s story “respectfully” (Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Cover Images)

Who’s writing the series?

The series will be written by Jeff Pope, known for Little Boy Blue, The Walk-In, and A Confession. He also wrote and produced See No Evil: The Moors Murders and The Reckoning.

“Wayne Couzens should never have been a police officer, but opportunities to deny him that privilege were missed,” Pope said in a statement.

“That he was still a serving officer on the night of March 3, 2021, after committing numerous sexual offences over a long period of time, was a tragedy waiting to happen, and the key question asked by this drama.”

Lindsay Salt, the BBC’s director of drama, said the series will approach the story with care.

“This series will explore the impact of this horrific crime, the misogyny and failings from within the Met Police, and what lessons can be learnt,” she said.

She added that Pope will handle the subject with “the utmost care”, ensuring the issues surrounding Everard’s murder remain in the public consciousness while continuing to hold the police to account.

When is it out?

There’s no release date yet, and it’s unclear when production will begin.

The BBC says “further information will be announced in due course”, and confirmed the production team are in contact with Everard’s family.

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