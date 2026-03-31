Emmerdale fans were left reeling this week after reports claimed Olivia Bromley will exit the ITV soap after eight years as Dawn Fletcher. And judging by the reaction online, viewers are far from impressed with the decision.

The actress is believed to be filming her exit scenes in the coming months. Sources have suggested she has accepted the show’s call.

Dawn will be leaving Emmerdale soon (Credit: ITV)

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Olivia Bromley set to leave Emmerdale as Dawn

An insider told The Sun: “Olivia is adored by everyone at Emmerdale so the decision to axe her has not gone down well at all.

“She’s a popular member of the cast and if they can get rid of Olivia then the feeling is virtually no-one is safe.

“Olivia understood their decision and is preparing to film her exit in the coming months.”

Behind the scenes, the decision is said to have ruffled feathers among the cast, with Olivia reportedly well liked by her co-stars. While she is expected to film her final scenes later this year, the exact timing of her departure has yet to be confirmed. It is thought it could land around the summer. Details of how Dawn will leave the village are also being kept firmly under wraps.

Dawn’s affair with Joe tore her family apart and now it’s set to end (Credit: ITV)

Another woman departs Emmerdale

Dawn has never been the most loved character in the Dales. She is often labelled “dreary”, “dismal” and “dull” by viewers. But even so, news of her reported exit has sparked a strong reaction.

Her departure would mark the 10th female exit from Emmerdale since the start of 2025. That is compared to just four male characters leaving in the same period. Last year’s lake limo crash also saw three women, Amy, Suzy and Leyla, killed off. However all the men survived, something that caused major backlash at the time.

So it is perhaps no surprise that this latest development has struck a nerve with fans.

Fans aren’t happy over Dawn’s exit news (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

“Surprise, Surprise Emmerdale getting rid of yet another female character in Dawn who is pretty dull I admit, but there are a few male characters who should be in front of her the likes of Billy, Jai, Arthur, Marlon, Eric, Noah and Rodney,” shared one on social media.

Another added: “Axing Dawn because they’ve ‘done all they can with her’ when there is so much potential with her character yet a bunch of useless men stay…”

“I do think there needs to be a massive discussion about how Emmerdale keeps axing their female characters/actresses and yet they’ll still happily bring back dead male characters (Graham),” agreed a third.

A fourth wrote: “Actually I’m still mad why are all the women dropping from that show? It’s starting to reek of something very sinister.”

“Emmerdale you know I love you dearly but for god’s sake stop axing all the women,” said a fifth.

A sixth queried: “We lost several women in the limo crash, then Vic and Tracy on maternity leave, now this. Can’t we get rid of some of the blokes instead?”

With frustration continuing to build among viewers, the question now is whether this is simply part of ongoing cast changes or a step too far for loyal fans. Either way, Dawn’s reported exit has clearly hit a nerve.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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