Strictly backlash as Carlos Gu accused of ‘fake’ crying after judges’ comments to partner Karen Carney

Carlos Gu has faced backlash online after he wept to host Claudia Winkleman on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Karen Carney and her pro partner Carlos danced to You Don’t Own Me by Saygrace featuring G-Eazy, with the judges praising Karen’s posture and flexibility in her back, despite her ongoing issues with her spine.

The former Lioness suffers from Scheuermann’s disease. It’s a spinal condition that causes a curved spine, making it “really hard” for her to open her posture up in the way she needs to for ballroom dances.

However, last night she impressed the judges, with comments about how much she’s improved clearly meaning the world to pro Carlos…

Karen impressed the judges with improvements to her posture (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Karen and Carlos impress with their American Smooth

After their American Smooth, Craig Revel Horwood told Karen that he loves watching her dance, while Motsi Mabuse commented on how “beautiful” the dance was. However, it was Shirley Ballas that made Carlos start to weep. He even had to be comforted by host Tess Daly.

Craig told Karen: “You are absolutely gorgeous. I love watching you dance. Even though I’m criticising it, I just adore this partnership. I think you are fantastic.”

“From week one to now your posture has come along so beautifully.” I see your hard work. I saw some flow with the arms, I saw beautiful elbows wrists and hands, but what they’re saying to you is just be a little bit more consistent. But I saw so many improvements so well done.”

Comforting Carlos as he began to cry, Tess said: “I know that meant a lot to you what Shirley said.”

Carlos started to get emotional as the judges gave their verdict (Credit: BBC)

‘You have no idea how hard she’s been working’

Up in the Claudiatorium, Carlos wept at he told Claudia Winkleman: “She worked so hard this week. I know ballroom is not her strength but she came into the ballroom and said: ‘Carlos, I really want to try hard, but I know my back has problems and I really wanna try.’

“So hearing the judges say that…. You have no idea how hard she’s been working,” he said, breaking down further.

Karen – who scored her first 10 of the series last week – also started to get choked up as Carlos wept.

The Strictly pro was weeping by the time he got upstairs to Claudia (Credit: BBC)

‘He is the sweetest’

Viewers watching at home wept along with Carlos.

One said: “Carlos I’m crying as well. Please stop, it’s breaking my heart.” A second said: “I’m in tears after Kaz and Carlos’ dance. She has worked so hard on her posture, even though it must be painful. It must be lovely for the pro when they hear the judges talk about the improvement they see in their celeb.”

Another said: “Blimey! Carlos is wearing his heart on his sleeve tonight.” Another added: “I wasn’t expecting to cry over this of all things but Carlos has me weeping. He is the sweetest.”

Backlash over ‘fake’ crying

However, not everyone was crying along with Carlos. Others said his reaction was OTT, with others claiming he was ‘faking’ his tears.

One said: “Carlos and Karen need to get a grip – it’s not the end of the world.” “All this crying on #Strictly is doing my head in, it’s just way way too over the top this year,” said a second.

“Pull yourself together Carlos ffs!!” said another. “Carlos is fake crying,” another declared.

