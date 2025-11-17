Strictly star Ola Jordan accuses producers of manipulating viewers’ voting decisions with ‘sob story’ VTs

Ex-Strictly pro Ola Jordan has told ED! that she thinks the show features “too many” sob stories, and claims that producers are manipulating viewers’ voting decisions.

Her comments came as Vicky Pattison became the latest star to be voted out of the BBC ballroom competition.

Speaking exclusively to Mecca Bingo, Ola revealed that she never watches the VTs as she finds them ‘boring’. More than that, she’s claimed that the VTs “are important” and decided by the producers who “know who people will pick up the phone for”.

Ola Jordan is one of the show’s former pro dancers (Credit: Splash News)

Ex-Strictly pro claims ‘too many sob stories’ are manipulating voters

Ola was on the BBC dance show from 2006 to 2015. And, like many watching at home, she’s said that she thinks this year’s show has become too emotional. On Saturday night, for example, Carlos Gu wept to Claudia Winkleman after the judges praised his partner Karen Carney’s routine.

She said: “There was always a sob story, but there are so many now. I don’t watch the VTs – they bore me – I like training VTs because I want to see them struggle and try hard. I don’t want to see them walking in the park with dogs. Those bore me.”

George Clarke’s Rumba was preceded by an emotional VT (Credit: BBC)

Turning her attention to George Clarke, who spoke about his mum’s previous health issues and her recent cancer diagnosis on this weekend’s show, Ola added: “Some are emotional – George’s one about his mum was very sad and makes people vote. Vicky [Pattison] had her dogs, and maybe people didn’t feel like voting for that as much as they did for George’s story.”

She went on to add: “VTs are important. But the contestants have no control.”

Crucially, Ola then shared: “The producers decide the VTs, and they know who people will pick up the phone for.”

Vicky’s time in the competition was up after her Jive (Credit: BBC)

What went wrong for Vicky Pattison

VTs aside, what does Ola think went wrong for Vicky Pattison, after she exited the competition this week?

“The whole dance just didn’t suit her,” she declared. “The music, the dance… Getting that dance at this stage was a killer.”

Vicky landed in the dance-off and was subsequently voted out after a Jive to Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud.

She went up against bottom two veteran Balvinder Sopal. However, after the EastEnders actress survived her fourth dance-off, could she be the dark horse of the competition? Ola doesn’t think so…

“No. I think she’s been very lucky. It’s Balvinder or La Voix for me going next,” she said.

