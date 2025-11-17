Two stars of a recent series of Strictly Come Dancing had a secret affair, it has been claimed.

It’s fair to say that, in the past few years, the glitzy BBC One show has been hit with a ton of drama – from the Giovanni Pernice and Wynne Evans scandal to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quitting the series.

But now it’s been claimed that the Strictly curse has happened again, as a star on a previous series allegedly embarked on a “clandestine affair” with their pro dancer partner.

Another affair reportedly happened on the show -fronted by Tess and Claudia (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star’s secret affair ‘revealed’

Talking to MailOnline, a source has discussed an alleged relationship between one of the celebrity-pro dancer pairings.

“One of the celebrities had a fling with one of the dancers while they were still with a partner at home – and everyone has just found out. It’s unclear if their partner ever found out but the relationship later ended so it’s not inconceivable that they did,” they said.

The insider went on to claim that the Strictly couple managed to keep their “clandestine affair a secret” from the production team and fellow castmates.

This just could not come at a worse time.

It’s also been alleged that the two stars had a “great connection’ and “insane chemistry”. But the source claimed their fellow Strictly cast members have since “realised the signs were there in plain sight”.

The source added: “This just could not come at a worse time. People talk about the ‘curse of Strictly’ meaning that it kills off marriages and relationships – and goodness knows there have been plenty of those episodes… It’s just been one thing after another.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Katya and Seann were caught up in a scandal a few years ago (Credit: BBC)

What is Strictly curse?

The so-called Strictly curse has long been a part of the show’s reputation. Several celebrity contestants have experienced relationship breakdowns during or shortly after their time on the series.

One high-profile example was when Stacey Dooley split from her long-time partner after winning the show in 2018 with Kevin Clifton. Stacey and Kevin later began a relationship.

In 2018, Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were caught in a scandal after being photographed kissing. At the time, both were in relationships with other people. The incident led to public apologies and the eventual end of both couples’ relationships.

A few years later, rugby player Ben Cohen split from his wife Abby after competing on the show. He went on to start a relationship with his pro dancing partner Kristina Rihanoff.

Read more: Strictly shock as next couple to leave revealed and viewers furious: ‘You must be joking!’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know