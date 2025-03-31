Inside Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s relationship as they announce on-stage reunion

Stacey Dooley and partner Kevin Clifton have come a long way since first meeting on Strictly in 2018.

The happy couple, who won the Glitterball Trophy, not only captured the hearts of the nation, but also each other’s.

Here, we take a look at their relationship history and how their love life continues to blossom…

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley first met on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Dooley met partner Kevin Clifton on Strictly

Back in 2018, Stacey, 38, first laid eyes on Kevin after she was partnered with the pro dancer on Strictly.

Kevin, 42, especially was thrilled with the news, telling Express: “I really was hoping to get Stacey as my partner at the beginning because I was a super fan of her documentaries. So when she was announced on the show, I thought, please, please!”

Their chemistry was clear as the pair breezed through the competition and won the show, beating competitors Ashley Roberts, Faye Tozer and Joe Sugg.

After being crowned the winner, Stacey stated she “had the most incredible time”. She continued: “It’s daunting doing something you haven’t done before – you feel silly, you feel like a bit of an idiot. But Kevin walks you through – and you so deserve this.”

‘It speaks volumes about where they were in their relationship’

During her stint on Strictly, Stacey was in a relationship with personal trainer Sam Tucknott. Despite her relationship status, rumours suggested that Stacey might be the next star to be impacted by the infamous “Strictly curse”.

The speculation continued to grow after Kevin visited Stacey on the Strictly tour in January 2019. Kevin didn’t participate in the shows due to his own Burn The Floor tour but still found the time to catch his dance partner during the Birmingham date.

“There was no reason for Kevin to slog all the way to Birmingham to see her perform. The fact he did speaks volumes about where they were in their relationship,” an insider told the Mirror.

Kevin’s visit came two months before Stacey announced she had split from Sam in March. However, Stacey and Kevin didn’t confirm they were an item until May.

‘There are two sides to every story’

Sam, who had been with Stacey for five years, told The Sun he saw a text message from Kevin on her phone that read “I love you” while clearing their shared flat after their split.

After being accused of cheating, Stacey fired back on X, writing: “Anyone with any adult life experiences knows there are 2 sides to every story.

“I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here. Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.”

In an interview for BBC Radio 5, the TV star explained her and Kevin’s friendship blossomed into something bigger after spending a lot of time together for the show.

“You win together and you have Christmas and then January, you think, oh where is he? Oh, I liked hanging out with him,” she explained.

“So yeah, it was much later down the line for us. We were pals for a long time.”

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley welcomed their first child in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey and Kevin move in together

In 2020, Stacey and Kevin took their relationship to the next level and moved into a house together in London.

While spending lockdown together during the coronavirus pandemic, Stacey revealed the house needed a huge makeover.

“Project Reno starts! Feel so lucky and excited. I’ve never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now,” she told fans on Instagram.

Unlike a lot of couples who clashed during quarantine, Kevin gushed to The Guardian about their blooming relationship.

“She [Stacey] was swapping stories with some friends: ‘How are you finding lockdown with your partner?’ And she said: ‘Me and Kev don’t argue – we get on well as mates as well as a couple. The only thing I can complain about is that sometimes he wants to have a big conversation about the nature of consciousness. And, most of the time, I don’t want to have a big conversation about the nature of consciousness’,” he explained.

‘I don’t think I want to get married’

As their love life continued to make headlines, Stacey opened up about whether marriage could be next for the couple in 2021.

“Kev and I have been together for two years,” she explained during her Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over documentary series.

“I don’t think I want to get married, I think I’d be more interested in starting a family than getting married. I can’t think of anything worse than being a Tradwife, I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He’d divorce me in a heartbeat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley)

Stacey and Kevin welcome daughter Minnie

In August 2022, Stacey announced the exciting news that she and Kevin were expecting their first child.

“Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my [bleep]s done in LA I’m gonna scream) Here goessssssss,” she wrote.

Following the announcement, Stacey admitted she found out she was expecting after taking a pregnancy test in a Selfridges toilet. She later “FaceTimed Kev in the back of a black cab”. At the time, he was “filming for a gig and had a radio mic on”, describing the moment as “all very chaotic”.

In January 2023, the couple became first-time parents and welcomed daughter Minnie.

During an appearance on The One Show, Stacey was glowing as she expressed what it felt like to be a mum.

“Honestly, it’s like I’m the first woman to ever have a child. I’m that dramatic, I’m just completely obsessed. And I’m head over heels, she’s magic. I’m good as gold, and she is just a delight,” she said.

Admitting that she’s “biased”, she referred to Minnie as “the love of my life”.

‘Our little girl is going to be raised as a Scouser’

After moving in and renovating their London house, Stacey and Kevin announced they would suddenly be relocating to Liverpool.

While speaking to Liverpool Echo, Kevin said Stacey was influenced to move after she saw “something she liked” and realised it wasn’t too far from her mum.

He continued: “We went and had a look, and the second she walked in was like, ‘I love it and I can really see us living here’. It all happened really quickly, and we love it. Our little girl is going to be raised as a Scouser.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley)

Secret wedding?

While Stacey previously admitted she doesn’t have an interest in getting married, fans assumed the pair tied the knot at a secret wedding after Simon Mundie accidentally referred to the former Strictly champion as Kevin’s “now wife” while discussing the 2023 series.

During his Life Lessons podcast, he said: “We are halfway through Strictly Come Dancing season 2023. So what better time to revisit my conversation with ex-glitterball champ and strictly favourite Kevin Clifton.”

“Kev is a lovely bloke and I have two clips from our chat here… The second is about his experience on Strictly, finishing second on numerous occasions before winning with his now wife Stacey Dooley,” he continued.

While Simon likely made a mistake, Stacey and Kevin have never confirmed whether they had a secret wedding.

‘We are playing a couple with a new baby in a new house’

Today (March 31), it was announced that Kevin and Stacey will be performing together in the play 2:22 – A Ghost Story for its upcoming UK tour.

Stacey previously starred in the production as Jenny in London’s West End and is returning to the same role. This time, however, Kevin is joining the cast as Jenny’s husband, Sam.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, Stacey and Kevin revealed they will take Minnie, two, on tour with them.

“She’s coming along. It’s probably the last time we can do it before she starts school and all the rest of it,” Kevin said.

Each night, Minnie will be looked after by a member of their family while they are on stage.

“I have seen it a number of times and I’ve wanted to play Sam for ages! It’s superbly written, clever, funny and thought-provoking whilst always maintaining a danger that kept me on the edge of my seat,” Kevin said in a press release.

“When Stacey did the West End run, I thought she was brilliant and just wanted to be up there with her. Me and Stace playing a couple with a new baby in a new house could not be more perfect! I’m really excited!”

The tour is set to kick off in Manchester in August.

Stacey said: “THRILLED to be slipping back into Jenny’s slippers! Truly. I had such a magic few months with 2:22 last year, I couldn’t be more excited to bring this incredibly clever show on the road! And with my Kev! Total dream, come see us!”

