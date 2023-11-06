Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton spark speculation they’ve secretly married after ‘now-wife’ comment from radio host

Have Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton tied the knot? Speculation is rife that they’ve secretly wed!

The couple first met when they competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 and went on to win the competition. Not long after, their romance came to light.

Since then, the pair welcomed their daughter Minnie in January this year. But now the pair have got tongues wagging after a major marriage bombshell was seemingly dropped.

Stacey and Kevin have sparked marriage speculation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Have Kevin Clifton and Stacey Solomon secretly wed?

During an episode on Simon Mundie’s podcast Life Lessons, the host – who is pals with the couple – referred to Stacey as Kevin’s “now wife”.

Simon said: “We are halfway through Strictly Come Dancing season 2023. So what better time to revisit my conversation with ex glitterball champ and Strictly favourite Kevin Cliffton.

“Kev is a lovely bloke and I have two clips from our chat here… The second is about his experience on Strictly, finishing second on numerous occasions before winning with his now-wife Stacey Dooley.”

Does Simon know something we don’t? ED! has contacted reps for Kevin and Stacey for comment.

Kevin and Stacey became parents in January (Credit: ITV)

Stacey drops ‘hint’ she’s married Kevin Clifton?

What’s more, amping up the speculation, Stacey may have dropped a big clue she’s hitched via Kevin’s latest social media snap.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday (November 3) the dancer uploaded a snap of Stacey standing next to Stephen Fry, Lulu and Louis Theroux.

However, while beaming to the camera, Stacey failed to show her hands, as she posed with them tucked in her pockets.

Speaking about the pair’s relationship, Stacey previously said: “Marriage has just never been massively important to me. And also obviously it’s very well documented Kev’s done it a couple of times before so you do have to bear that in mind. Coming down the aisle: ‘Hello everyone, I know what you’re all thinking.'”

Strictly favourite Kevin baby bombshell

With their relationship going from strength to strength, in June Kevin revealed that the pair have been thinking about more children.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, he said: “Stacey’s already talking about Minnie needing a brother or a sister. I can see us having more kids if we’re lucky enough and it happens for us, but Minnie is a handful as it is at the moment!”

He added: “It’s the idea of them being a little gang and having each other’s backs. Me and my sister are a little gang and have each other’s backs – that’s what we’d like for Minnie.”

