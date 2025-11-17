Reason Sara Davies is ‘gutted’ Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison was voted out of the competition

Vicky Pattison’s close friend Sara Davies has found herself facing unexpected backlash after publicly rallying around the Strictly Come Dancing star following her exit.

The Dragons’ Den businesswoman, 41, reached out to fellow Geordie Vicky after she and Kai Widdrington were voted off the show last night.

Sara admitted she was “distraught” to see 38-year-old Vicky go — especially as she’d already booked tickets for Blackpool this weekend. She went on to say she’d “cried” and was “heartbroken”, noting it all felt even crueller given Vicky bowed out over her birthday weekend.

But not everyone has taken kindly to Sara’s heartfelt message. Some Strictly fans have pushed back, criticising her for implying that Vicky’s birthday weekend was somehow “ruined” by her exit from the show.

A few viewers argued that plenty of contestants have left on significant dates, while others felt the reaction was a little over the top — sparking a small wave of debate under Sara’s post.

Sara Davies has received a surprise backlash over her support for Strictly Come Dancing’s Vicky Pattison (Credit: BBC)

Sara Davies offers support to Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison

Sara, who herself competed in Strictly in 2021, wrote on Facebook: “I am utterly distraught for our @vickypattison. I’ve just watched the end of the @bbcstrictly results show sat there crying my eyes out with her.

“She has been absolutely incredible throughout the whole run of Strictly and honestly embodies everything this show is about. It just shows how unpredictable the competition is – it’s too close to call every single week!”

Sara went on: “It just proves you HAVE to vote for your favourites every single week to make sure they go through! And I’m doubly gutted because I’ve got tickets for Blackpool next weekend and I was banking on my girl going through, along with my boy @aljazskorjanec and @lavoixtheshow. At least one of them made it through… but still!

“I’m absolutely devastated for her – and even worse, it’s her birthday today. She’s probably having the [beep] birthday ever and my heart just breaks for her.”

But not everyone agreed with Sara’s sentiments.

Sara faces Strictly backlash over Vicky comments

One Strictly fan replied: “Definitely not the [beep] birthday ever! I can think of a million examples as to why that isn’t accurate. She’s done very well on a tv show where the competition gets super tight towards the end and there’s barely anything between them, and somebody has to go home.

“Disappointing to miss out on Blackpool sure, but she is loved, she is healthy, she is safe, she is well, and she just had a whale of a time learning a beautiful new skill. None of that constitutes the worst birthday ever.”

Another agreed: “Yes, the [beep] birthday is when you are told you have cancer, or lose a loved one. Not losing a dancing competition. Perspective is needed.”

And a third said: “Bizarre that you make this all about your strictly journey rather than Vicky’s!”

Others, however, backed Sara for her message. One told the businesswoman: “She has been wonderful and I wanted her in the final that girls a fighter and utterly flipping wonderful.”

Someone else wrote: “Exactly the same here. Tears were flowing to be honest she was my favourite.”

A third penned: “I voted every week and it still wasn’t enough. Sad that she has gone as I thought she could go all the way to the final.”

Vicky and her partner Kai Widdrington were eliminated from Strictly on Sunday night (Credit: BBC)

Vicky and Kai’s elimination on Strictly Come Dancing

Vicky and Kai made it eight weeks into Strictly Come Dancing, but their Jive ultimately proved their undoing. After topping the Week 7 leaderboard just a week earlier, they tumbled to the very bottom this time around.

The public vote couldn’t rescue them either. On Sunday night’s Results show, the pair faced Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon in the dance-off.

Despite it being Balvinder’s fourth time in the bottom two, the judges unanimously chose to save the EastEnders favourite, sending Vicky and Kai home.

This weekend sees Strictly roll into its iconic Blackpool special, with Balvinder and the rest of the remaining celebrities set to take to the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom floor.

Read more: Backlash as Strictly pro Carlos Gu sobs on live show

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 22, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you think Vicky Pattinson should have been voted off of Strictly Come Dancing?