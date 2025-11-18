Strictly Come Dancing’s Amber Davies jokes on It Takes Two that no one was watching her because of Nikita’s outfit

Strictly Come Dancing’s celebs are gearing up for the glitz and chaos of Blackpool week, but Amber Davies has admitted she didn’t feel entirely at ease during last weekend’s show – even though she and Nikita delivered the highest-scoring paso of the entire series.

The pair topped Sunday’s leaderboard in style, and the BBC has since confirmed they’ll be taking on a Quickstep to S Club 7’s Reach for their big moment in the Tower Ballroom.

But as Amber and Nikita sat down with former Strictly favourite Fleur East on It Takes Two to chat about their triumph, Amber confessed that despite the glowing scores, she actually felt “uncomfortable” out on the dance floor.

Amber said she felt uncomfortable last week on Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Amber Davies tells It Takes Two she was ‘uncomfortable’ last week on Strictly

Fleur tells the pair that they looked incredible, while Nikita admits he hadn’t watched the performance back yet. This was a far cry from Amber who confessed she had watched it back ’47 times’.

She also praised her pro dance partner.

Amber says: “His passion is infectious. The way he spoke about the paso, I couldn’t help but love it myself before we even started. It’s very different from to what we’ve done it before.”

Amber confirms the performance was her favourite of the series so far, but it also opened the door to a new experience – feeling uncomfortable. However, it wasn’t something that has put her off. Far from it, actually. It comes after she was issued a warning she could be in danger by the latest odds.

She added: “Even the way your body moves and the shapes that you do.

“I liked to go there, to be uncomfortable. I loved last week. I hope we can keep the positive vibes for Blackpool.”

Turning to Nikita, Fleur East asked why wasn’t their Aerosmith track was a traditional paso song and we were treated to a hidden talent!

Nikita replied: “I couldn’t use any of the basic figures therefore I was bouncing of the voice of the crescendo of the drums, nuggets of music, because the rhythm was different.”

Nikita then started singing along to Aerosmith’s Dream On to demonstrate how the song was different to a paso rhythm. He was praised for his voice by Amber, who was smiling next to him, before he called himself a ‘singing queen’.

Sing your heart out, Nikita!

Nikita’s outfit had a drastic transformation (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

‘I forgot to watch Amber’

Fleur then asked how and why Nikita’s outfit had changed so drastically throughout the week. It came after Nikita wanted ‘more chest’ ahead of the weekend.

She said at the beginning of the week, Nikita was planning to wear a black vest top and cropped leather jacket but he actually came out wearing a couple of straps instead!

Fans agreed on the wardrobe.

One X user tweeted that the BBC were ‘saving money’ as they “can’t afford a full outfit for Nikita”.

A second admitted: “A lot of talk about Nikita’s outfit tonight, but Katya looks STUNNING in her sheer tango outfit!”

And a third joked: “Nikita looks like he should be in Maneskin in his outfit, and I am here for it.”

While his dance partner laughed: “I saw a lot of comments that said ‘I forgot to watch Amber!'”

George has been issued a warning (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

George Clarke’s song choice for Tower Ballroom is a ‘risk’

Days ahead of the stars strutting their stuff during the famous Blackpool week, George Clarke has been handed a fresh blow.

The Strictly star, with his pro dancer Alexis Warr, will be dancing a Salsa to Bob Sinclair.

But Brendan Cole thinks it’s not enough for George to prove judge Craig Revel Horwood wrong. Craig has come under fire for his comments and criticism when it comes to the influencer.

Brendan, former strictly star, warned: “George Clarke and Alexis Warr performing a Salsa for Blackpool week does not sound good at all.

“After a bad rumba, even though the judges mostly gushed over it apart from Craig, that song is horrendous. If you are doing a Salsa, you want authentic, sexy music. A modern pop track pretending to be a Salsa is a bad choice.”

Vicky did not win the dance-off (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Vicky Pattinson addresses pulling out of Strictly’s It Takes Two are being eliminated

Strictly star Vicky Pattinson – who bowed out of the competition on Sunday night – was noticeably missing from Monday’s episode of It Takes Two, leaving fans puzzled and a little worried.

Typically, the most recently eliminated celeb pops up on the Monday show to chat through their exit. But Fleur East explained that wouldn’t be happening this time, without going into much detail – which only fuelled speculation.

Vicky has since put minds at rest, revealing she skipped the appearance because she already had birthday plans locked in. The Geordie Shore favourite turned 38 on the very same Sunday she was eliminated, and, of course, no one knows in advance when their Strictly journey will end. Her celebrations were booked long before she knew her fate – and she wasn’t about to cancel.

Strictly Come Dancing resumes this Saturday (November 22) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It Takes Two airs on BBC Two.

