Bookies share latest Strictly odds and reveal the three stars in danger of leaving this weekend

It’s bad news for Balvinder Sopal, as she is tipped in the latest Strictly odds to face her fifth dance-off on Saturday night.

The EastEnders star survived her fourth bottom two dance-off on Sunday’s results show (November 16). She faced Vicky Pattison in the head-to-head, with the Geordie Shore star heading home.

However, sadly for the soap star, the same fate is predicted for her at this weekend’s Blackpool special – but Amber Davies should also worry, it appears…

Balvinder landed in the bottom two for the fourth time over the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly odds – shock bottom three at the bookies

In new odds supplied by SportsCasting UK, Balvinder is 8/13 to head home on Sunday’s upcoming results show.

La Voix follows with odds of 7/4, while Amber Davies is a shock 5/1 shot to head home.

Spokesperson Shane Orton told Entertainment Daily: “As we head into week 9, there are three couples who may be feeling the pressure a little more than the others: Balvinder and Julian, La Voix and Aljaž, and Amber and Nikita.

“Balvinder has now survived four dance-offs, which is an amazing testament to her determination and the heart she brings to the competition every single week. She’s become one of the most resilient performers this season, always finding a way to fight her way back.

“La Voix has a fantastic connection with the audience and brings huge personality to the dancefloor, even if her routines haven’t always reached the same level as some of the top contenders.”

Amber Davies could find herself in the danger zone this weekend (Credit: BBC)

He added: “Then there’s Amber. It’s surprising she’s not getting stronger support, because she’s easily one of the most talented dancers this year. She wasn’t in the bottom two last week, and her routines with Nikita have been consistently impressive. So it’s a bit puzzling that the betting markets haven’t warmed to her more.”

Shane also said: “Vicky and Kai’s shock exit at the weekend was a reminder that no one is completely safe, no matter how strong their performances have been.”

George and Alexis are hotly tipped to win the Glitterball Trophy (Credit: BBC)

George Clarke remains favourite to win

As for who’s favourite to win the show, Shane revealed that the top star with punters hasn’t changed for weeks.

“George Clarke remains incredibly popular with viewers. And, while he hasn’t yet topped the leaderboard, he consistently delivers fun, engaging routines that clearly resonate with the public.

“Still, with the competition this tight, everyone needs to stay on top of their game. At this stage, anything can happen, and even the couples who seem secure could find themselves facing a surprise exit,” Shane then warned.

George is currently the favourite to win, with odds of 10/11 to lift the Glitterball Trophy. He danced an emotional Rumba dedicated to his mum over the weekend.

Strictly is on Saturday night (November 22) at 6.30pm on BBC One.

