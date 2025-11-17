Vicky Pattison shares statement after sparking concerns with It Takes Two absence: ’So sorry’

Vicky Pattison has released an emotional statement after fans grew concerned over her absence on It Takes Two, following her Strictly exit.

The reality star became the latest star to get the boot from the glitzy BBC One show last weekend. After a dance-off against Balvinder Sopal, the judges decided to send Vicky home.

And on Monday (November 17), it appeared that Vicky was due to appear on It Takes Two for her exit interview. However, just minutes in and host Fleu East revealed that Vicky would not be appearing – and fans were left confused.

But now, in a new update, Vicky has revealed the reason to her followers online.

Strictly star Vicky Pattison absent from It Takes Two

On Monday (November 17), It Takes Two returned to screens with Fleur East back at the helm. However, the former Strictly star was quick to share some news with viewers.

“This weekend we sadly said goodbye to Vicky and Kai, they can’t be with us tonight but will be joining us later on in the week,” Fleur said.

Fans straight away reacted to Vicky’s absence and rushed over to X to share their thoughts. One person said: “Vicky can’t be there tonight? Wonder why?”

Vicky Pattison issues Strictly statement

After a lot of confusion online, Vicky took to her Instagram to break her silence on her Strictly exit. And explained to fans exactly why she didn’t appear on It Takes Two.

Posting a carousel of images that showcased her time on the show, Vicky penned an emotional message to fans.

She wrote: “Where do I even begin? I have had an incredible couple of months and I am so grateful to everyone at Strictly for the most amazing experience. I am going to miss my beautiful Strictly family so much. And I can’t wait to watch them all smash it this weekend in Blackpool. I love you all.”

Vicky then turned her words to her pro-partner Kai, thanking him for everything.

She continued: “I am struggling to put into words how much this process has meant to me. It has been one of the best things I have ever done in my life. And I don’t think I will ever top it.

“To my Kai, I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. The absolute best partner a girl could ask for. And even more than that, a friend.”

As for why Vicky wasn’t on It Takes Two, it appears she had simply extended her birthday celebrations.

She added: “We will be on It Takes Two on Wednesday to chat about our gorgeous journey. So sorry to anyone expecting to see us tonight. I have been celebrating my birthday in style. But we will see you then and we are excited. Although I will definitely cry.

“Finally, thank you to you guys. For your support and kindness. I am so grateful to you all. You made a little girl’s dreams come true. And I loved my time spent on the dance floor.

Celeb pals send their support

Immediately, the post was flooded with positive messages and supportive words from Vicky Pattison’s Strictly co-stars.

Strictly pal, George Clarke, commented: “Should be so proud of yourself. You have been absolutely amazing on and off the dance floor. Not going to be the same without you.”

Pro-dancer Katya Jones penned: “Oh Vicky. Your energy will be missed. You should be so proud.”

Strictly host Tess Daly added: “We will miss you so much” while La Voix penned: “Love you!”

Vicky Pattison Strictly exit

Last weekend saw Balvinder and partner Julian Caillon perform their American Smooth to My Guy by Mary Wells. Vicky and partner Kai Widdrington then performed their Jive to Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud.

Sadly for Vicky, the judges – including this week’s head judge Craig Revel Horwood – decided to send her home.

When asked by host Tess Daly about her time on Strictly, Vicky Pattison said: “It was so lovely while it lasted, and I’ve had the nicest time. I knew this week was a difficult one for me, and I tried my hardest as I have every week.

“Listen, I didn’t think I’d get past week one. And I’m really honoured to have shared this experience with so many amazing people. Mostly with this fella [Kai] right here.”

Paying further tribute to her partner, she then added: “I don’t want to sound too cheesy but [to Kai] you’ve been the best partner a girl can ask for. I’m so sorry I didn’t get you to Blackpool but I feel like I’ve won just by having you as my partner and I’m so grateful.”

Vicky had previously expressed a desire to dance at Blackpool, where her late grandparents had once danced.

