Latest series of Strictly hit by fresh shake-up following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s resignations

Tonight on It Takes Two, host Fleur East revealed show bosses bring in a brand-new challenge for its contestants to tackle, known as the Instant Dance.

And the contestants won’t have much time to wrap their heads around the idea, as it’s happening really, really soon…

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are overseeing the Instant Dance (Credit: BBC)

What is the Strictly Instant Dance?

Overseen by hosts Claudia and Tess, Strictly’s Instant Dance will see the six remaining couples choose a dance discipline at random. It has to be one they’ve performed across the competition already.

Following a mad dash through the wardrobe department, their accompanying music begins 10 seconds later and they must then decide how they’re going to attack it.

Once they’ve all performed in the ballroom, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke can award them up to six extra points.

What did Shirley Ballas have to say about it?

Addressing the introduction of Instant Dance, head judge Shirley claimed it has “the power to change everything” for the couples.

“With standards so incredibly high this year and the competition so close, there’s a lot resting on it,” she said. “The dance styles, costumes and music might not be revealed until the night, but what we can be sure of right now is that it’s going to be a whole lot of fun. I cannot wait!”

Shirley Ballas has weighed in on the Strictly Instant Dance (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Strictly Instant Dance: When is it happening?

Per Fleur, the Instant Dance takes place towards the end of next week’s Saturday night episode. That’s November 29 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

All six couples will have performed their weekly routines by this point, so it’s double the pressure!

Which couples are dancing in Blackpool?

Strictly heads to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for its annual mid-series spectacle this weekend.

As far as who’s made it this far, we have Amber Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin, Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, Lewis Cope and Katya Jones, and Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe.

La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec, Karen Carney and Carlos, and George Clarke and Alexis Warr complete the line-up.

However, bookies have shared their predictions over who’ll leave the competition this Sunday night. Balvinder, La Voix and Amber are all predicted to be in the danger zone.

Strictly Come Dancing resumes this Saturday (November 22) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It Takes Two airs on BBC Two.

