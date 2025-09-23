Strictly 2025 contestant Dani Dyer has been forced to withdraw from the competition just days before the first live show.

The former Love Island winner was announced as this year’s first contestant on The One Show. During last Saturday’s (September 20) pre-recorded launch, it was then revealed she was going to be paired with Nikita Kuzmin.

However, in a heartbreaking new update, Dani will no longer be competing on the show.

Dani was set to compete with Nikita (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dani Dyer forced to pull out

On Tuesday evening (September 23), it was announced that Dani had withdrawn from Strictly due to an injury.

In a statement, Dani shared: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny. I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.”

She continued: “Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance so l’ve had to pull out of the show. To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”

Sarah James, the Executive Producer of BBC Studios, also shared a statement.

“Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start. Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series. We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future,” she said.

As of this writing, it hasn’t been announced if Dani will be replaced by another celebrity.

Dani flooded with support

Following the heartbreaking news, many of Dani’s showbiz pals and Strictly stars have shared their support.

“Absolutely devastated for you Dani. I’m going to miss you so much… Love you loads x,” Vicky Pattison wrote.

“Oh darling nooo. So sorry .. wishing you a speedy recovery,” Karen Hauer shared.

“So gutted for you guys! @danidyerxx @nikita__kuzmin. Hope you get well soon,” Gorka Marquez added.

“Gorgeous gal. Gutted for you and all of us. Sending love and wishing you a speedy recovery,” Balvinder Sopal said.

Dani’s dad, actor Danny Dyer, also added a heartbroken heart emoji.

