Strictly star Dani Dyer has “imposter syndrome”, it’s been claimed, ahead of this year’s first live show.

Dani, who is the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, is no stranger to a high-profile show, having previously won Love Island in 2018.

On Saturday (September 20), the hit BBC show returned for its 21st series. During its pre-recorded launch, viewers found out which celebs and pro dancers were paired with.

During this year’s launch, Dani was paired with Nikita this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dani Dyer paired with Nikita Kuzmin

Dani, who was the first star announced for this year’s line-up, found out she was competing with Nikita Kuzmin.

Last year, Nikita appeared on the show with Sam Quek and finished in 10th place. In 2023, he reached the finals alongside Layton Williams, missing out on the Glitterball Trophy against Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach.

Despite her well-documented career on television and confident, bubbly personality, body language expert Judi James has noticed the 29-year-old’s nerves.

“Dani’s confidence could be measured by how quickly she got her dad on screen as back-up and there he was, very much the star of her intro video,” she said on behalf of Paddy Power Games.

“Dani’s downturned smile, eye dart and self-conscious arm placements suggested she might be suffering from imposter syndrome here and will need a big injection of self-esteem from partner Nikita,” Judi continued.

Dani is predicted to ‘do well’ on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

‘No early signs of any magnetism’

Despite her excitement for competing on Strictly, she added there were “some signs of disconnection” between them “on the balcony”.

Judi insisted Dani and Nikita “look like the perfect pairing” but noted there were “no early signs of any magnetism”.

“By their dance at the end, it was possible to see Dani becoming less self-conscious and to show signs of enjoying herself.” However, in a blow to Dani ahead of the first live show, Judi doesn’t think she’ll end up lifting the Glitterball Trophy.

The expert added: “Not enough to look like winning potential but enough to suggest she could do well.”

