Strictly stars La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec issued warning over ‘epic backstage battles’

The 2025 series of Strictly launched over the weekend, and La Voix and dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec have already been issued a warning.

On Saturday (September 20), the hit BBC show returned for its 21st series. During its pre-recorded launch, the celebs and pro dancers found out who they were paired with.

Strictly star La Voix paired with Aljaz Skorjanec

Among the star-studded line-up is former Drag Race star La Voix, who discovered they will be competing against Aljaz Skorjanec. Upon finding out, the entertainer jokingly stormed out of the room and declared she didn’t want to be paired with Aljaz.

However, during their interview with host Claudia Winkleman, La Voix revealed they already have their own nickname, AlVoix. The banter continued when La Voix said the Strictly legend was her “second choice”.

However, despite their great chemistry already, La Voix and Aljaz have warned about potential chaos before the show’s first live episode…

‘Aljaz is already giving the side-eye’

While speaking exclusively to Paddy Power Games, body language expert Judi James believes “fireworks” could emerge between the pair.

“Putting the two ‘comedians’ together will either create comedy gold or some epic backstage battles and fireworks,” she said.

However, Judi also thinks La Voix “could save the show that has become too formulaic and overly serious with its dreary emphasis on tragedy and tears”.

She continued: “Her sarcasm and cutting remarks, plus the way she pretended to walk out in disgust at her partner’s choice, are the proverbial breath of fresh air, plus her edge-to-edge teeth smile of genuine inner grit made her look like a potential winner.”

That said, Judi has already noticed Aljaz’s reaction to La Voix’s sassiness.

“Aljaz is already giving the side-eye over some of her comedy put-downs. Wearing a ‘mask’ can change someone’s behavioural state in a powerful way and it should be fascinating to see any personality switches when the make-up and wigs come off, as promised,” she added.

