Strictly Come Dancing fans divided over La Voix’s Blackpool send-off: ‘It’s like she died!’

Strictly star La Voix’s time on the show was nothing short of iconic. However, did it really warrant an extended send-off at Blackpool?

This is the question fans of the BBC dance show have been grappling with…

La Voix enjoyed one last dance on last night’s results show (Credit: BBC)

La Voix’s Strictly exit explained

Strictly said goodbye to La Voix on last night’s results show (November 23). She wasn’t voted out, but instead had to withdraw from Strictly due to injury. Presenter Tess Daly announced the news during Saturday’s Blackpool special. And, as a result, the dance-off was cancelled this week, meaning that no one left the show.

So, with time to fill, producers decided to give La Voix a right royal send-off.

The segment included a highlights reel and a sit-down interview with dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

Then it was time for La Voix’s last dance. She descended from the ceiling of the Tower Ballroom, sitting on a red glittery heart. She was met by partner Aljaz, who picked her up and spun her around, before the rest of the Strictly cast ran onto the dance floor to console her.

While heartwarming, a number of viewers were confused by the amount of time the results show dedicated to La Voix’s exit.

The star also took part in an emotional interview with Claudia, Tess and Aljaz (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Strictly star La Voix’s send-off

One X user wrote: “Christ, winners don’t get as big a send-off as La Voix got.” “Why is La Voix getting this special send-off?” another asked.

A third echoed: “Why such a big deal about La Voix? Obviously unfortunate she’s out with an injury, but no one else who left on medical grounds got a prime-time send-off or extra air time.”

Similarly, a fourth added: “Why on earth is La Voix getting this big send off? Nobody else gets this treatment. Bore off.”

While the majority of viewers were against the send-off, a small number of X users took the opposite view. One said: “La Voix getting a bigger send-off than if she’d lost a dance off is quite iconic.”

Elsewhere, viewers suggested that, without an elimination, the send-off was extended to fill more time.

“Sad La Voix is out, but they’re giving her such a long goodbye to fill time you’d think she died,” a sixth wrote.

Quoting viewers, another X user posted: “‘Why is La Voix getting a big send off when nobody else ever does?’ Because they have 15 minutes of airtime to fill thanks to no elimination Karen, take a seat!”

