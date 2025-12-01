‘Emotional’ Alex Kingston breaks silence on ‘upsetting’ Strictly exit

Alex Kingston appeared on It Takes Two tonight (December 1) to speak about her Strictly Come Dancing exit.

Last weekend, Alex Kingston became the latest celebrity to leave Strictly, after her dance had quite a lot of mistakes.

But viewers were left extremely concerned as she appeared to look injured. And now, Alex has confirmed she sustained an injury, and believes it impacted her performance.

Alex and Johannes spoke about their Strictly exit (Credit: BBC)

Was Alex Kingston injured on Strictly?

Appearing on It Takes Two tonight (December 1), Alex and Johannes joined host Fleur East to speak about their exit. And Alex opened up on her injury.

She told Fleur: “Saturday night was sort of a mixed bag. I was so excited about going to do the Cha-Cha-Cha. I was absolutely happy because I knew it was in my wheelhouse.

“But earlier in the day, I sustained an injury that got more and more aggravated as the day progressed. By the time it came to dancing, it distracted me and took away my focus.

“So obviously, it was upsetting. I didn’t do the dance that I wanted to do for JoJo or for the audience. But I got a chance to do it again in the dance-off. I at least felt that I managed to get the steps right, and didn’t make any mistakes. I think it was good.”

Johannes agreed: “I absolutely loved it. And I wish there were no mistakes. But we redeemed ourselves.”

Alex added: “Yes, we redeemed ourselves in the end. And if you are going to go out, at least go out thinking you did the best you could in this state you were in.”

Alex got teary-eyed (Credit: BBC)

Alex broke down in tears speaking about her husband

Later, Alex was shown her best bits of the Strictly series, and it left her feeling quite emotional.

But it wasn’t just because her Strictly journey is ending. It was also because she just learned that her husband has been taking dancing lessons so that she can continue after the show.

She tearfully admitted: “My husband said he kept a secret from me. For the last five weeks, he has been taking Salsa lessons. He has been learning salsa so that he can be my partner.”

Fleur got emotional as Alex spoke, telling her: “Oh my goodness. You will break me tonight. That is so lovely. And I love what Strictly has given to you because it is so much more than just the dancing.”

Alex continued: “He realises how much this journey meant to me and he wants it to continue for me. But he does also want a few tips from Johannes.”

