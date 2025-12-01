Blow for George Clarke as new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing emerges

George Clarke has led the Strictly leaderboard for weeks – but, ahead of the show’s quarter-final, he is no longer favourite to win, we can reveal.

The influencer has long been the stand-out favourite to scoop the Glitterball Trophy with partner Alexis Warr. However, following some sensational performances over the weekend, a new frontrunner to win has been revealed by bookies…

George Clarke has been favourite to win for weeks, but he’s been overtaken (Credit: BBC)

New favourite to win Strictly 2025 revealed as George Clarke overtaken

In new exclusive odds, Sports Casting has shared that Karen Carney and partner Carlos Gu are now the favourites to be crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

They currently have odds of 8/11 on to lift the Glitterball. As a result, George and Alexis have been forced into the second-favourite spot, with odds of 6/4 of winning the show.

Lewis Cope and partner Katya Jones – currently embroiled in a cheating scandal – are third favourites to win. They have odds of 7/1.

After her Couple’s Choice, Karen Carney is new favourite to win (Credit: BBC)

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin have odds of 33/1. Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, meanwhile, are at 200/1.

Spokesperson Shane Orton told us: “After a truly thrilling Week 10, which featured two perfect scores of 40 from the judges and a hilariously chaotic Instant Dance segment, we now have a new favourite!

“Former Lioness footballer and current TV presenter Karen Carney has surged into outright favouritism after her wonderful Couple’s Choice routine earned her and Carlos Gu a maximum score. Her journey to this point has been nothing short of inspirational.”

Lewis isn’t going anywhere any time soon (Credit: BBC)

So who will leave Strictly next?

Sadly for Balvinder, she is expected to leave next. Although, having survived five dance-offs, no one can rule out her staying power. She currently has odds of 1/6 on of being the next person eliminated from the series.

Amber is currently 9/1 to leave next. George follows at 10/1, Karen is next at 12/1, with Lewis 33/1 to leave in the quarter-final.

Shane said: “She is almost certain to be in the dance-off again, but anything can happen under pressure, so the rest of the field need to be wary of any slip-ups.”

Shane then added: “Balvinder has been defying punters and bookies week after week, and at this stage it is hard to keep writing her off. Yet once again, she is a very short-priced favourite to leave the show at odds of 1/6.”

The Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final is on Saturday (December 6) at 6.50pm on BBC One.

