Concerns for Strictly star Alex Kingston after dance ‘disaster’: ‘It just got worse and worse and worse’

It wasn’t Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Kingston’s night as she returned to the BBC ballroom tonight (November 29) with her Cha Cha Cha.

Last weekend in Blackpool, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced the news that La Voix was withdrawing from the competition due to injury. As a result, all of the remaining stars were given a bye through to this week.

This week, though, no one is safe, and there are concerns that Alex and her pro partner Johannes Radebe won’t make it through to next week’s quarter-final…

Alex Kingston and partner Johannes Radebe danced a Cha Cha Cha tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Alex Kingston ‘all over the place’ in her Cha Cha Cha

Tonight’s show saw all four judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – back at their desk. And they had some sage advice for one couple…

After Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe had danced their Cha Cha Cha to Ring My Bell, which was littered with mistakes, Tess Daly asked if the ER actress was okay.

“I went all over the place,” Alex said. “It’s a shame, because I love the dance. Let’s chat to the judges, but I know exactly what they’re going to say.”

Motsi said: “One mistake, I can forgive, two mistakes, I look the other way, three mistakes, I’m not Mother Christmas.”

She then added: “But you are human, and we are with you, so I cross my fingers for you.”

Shirley added: “Mistakes happen and maybe it’s just one of those days. Unfortunately, you seemed to get off at the beginning and it then it carried on throughout the routine. It just wasn’t your night tonight.”

Anton told Alex “we all have nights like that”. Before Craig was booed as he said: “You lost it, and it does happen. I just felt through the dance it just got worse and worse and worse.”

‘It just wasn’t your night tonight,’ Shirley told Alex (Credit: BBC)

Alex’s take on her dance

After Craig was booed, Alex defended him, and said if she was watching at home, she’d have thought exactly the same.

She then spoke about her “62-year-old body”, and how it’s suffering. “It’s never really kind of discussed, how our bodies are really suffering. My 62-year-old self is saying, what are you putting me through?

“It is what it is, a moment of fatigue, I’m afraid.”

Alex was scored 4 from Craig, 6 from Motsi, 6 from Shirley and 7 from Anton.

Motsi appeared concerned over Alex’s future in the competition (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

Strictly fans unfortunately branded the dance a “disaster”.

“Really think that first mistake threw Alex completely off, bit of a disaster!” said one.

“Ooof, this was a bit of a mess,” said a second. “Sorry, Alex and Johannes, very underwhelming and a boring routine,” another added. “Concerned for her this week,” said another.

“Alex seemed so nervous during that Cha Cha Cha. Such a shame with the amount of mistakes,” another said. “That was disastrous from Alex,” said another. “Worried she’ll be out this week,” said another.

The Strictly results show is on BBC One tomorrow night (November 30) at 7.15pm.

